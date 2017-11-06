BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 6, 2017

Good morning, job hunters. I hope you had an enjoyable weekend.

Let’s start the week with good stuff. Here’s something to motivate you: the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Vulture is looking for freelance news writers to work weeknight and weekend shifts, covering breaking stories with the perspective, humor, and incisiveness that defines the site’s voice.

The editorial team at TheClever.com is looking for writers and journalists to contribute dynamic list-based articles for our new site. At TheClever, we require writers who are driven to succeed, have a way with words, and keep up with what’s trending in the world of young professionals. We’re looking for original, eye-catching articles on informative topics, such as business, technology, automobile, lifestyle, career, and travel, all with a Clever Twist, no doubt.

Ubiome is a company focused on improving human health through the microbiome, the microbes that live on and in our bodies. They’re looking for writers who can help us develop content for their blog, websites, and within their products.

Elation is looking for someone with strong writing skills to help with some SEO work at a healthcare startup. Ideally, this gig would be a great fit for a college student or new grad looking to gain more experience in SEO or healthcare.

Romper is seeking creative remote part-time writers to contribute thoughtful lifestyle content. Coverage will include food, sex/relationships/marriage, fitness, parenting, pregnancy, home/decor, hacks, travel, style, and beauty.