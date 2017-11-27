BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 27, 2017

It’s Cyber Monday, and you know what that means! I hope you get the best deals on stuff you’ve been waiting for. And, speaking of deals, if you want to have an easier time finding them, why not check out Flexjobs? They’ve got an awesome promo running till the end of today, and you can save up to 67 percent if you sign up for a month’s membership.

Paid blogging jobs

PatientPop is looking for social-savvy freelance writers to contribute quality, original, informative marketing content for provider social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and Instagram) on variety of healthcare topics. Their content aims to inform the consumer about a provider’s services and approach to care, as well as prompt engagement with the practice.

iZotope is looking for freelance writers to contribute blogs on a monthly basis, either for iZotope.com blog or Spire.live blog. If you have experience and interest in writing about one or more of the categories in the full ad, they’d love to hear from you!

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is searching for curious contributors to write for ripleys.com!

What they are looking for: Original well-crafted stories that will spark curiosity—everything from in-depth reported features to photo essays, lists, infographics and shorter articles.

Do you own at least one t-shirt which only geeks would understand? (Bonus points if you tweet a pic of that shirt to @engineyard.) Do you enjoy exploring ideas and helping others learn? Do you subscribe to developer blogs? Do you engage with other devs on Twitter? Do you listen to dev podcasts while walking the dog?

If so, you should apply for this job.

SlashDigit is a technology blog dedicated to providing highly engaging and informative articles to help you get the most out of your everyday tech. They publish articles on various topics covering quick fixes, how-tos, diy, news, reviews, tutorials and more on the use of gadgets, apps, services and everything around these niches.

Currently, we are hiring new writers to join their team.