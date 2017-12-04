BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 4, 2017

Good morning, job hunters. I hope you had an enjoyable weekend.

Let’s start the week with good stuff. Here’s something to motivate you: the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Do you have an interest and passion for gadgets, gizmos, phones, tablets, tech, online security, privacy issues, and well, everything digital? Would you like your work to have a huge national audience? WestStar Multimedia Entertainment is looking to add freelancers who will continuously produce great content.

First Quarter Finance is looking for contributors. The best candidates have experience researching and writing compelling work. Must complete at least one article per week. No maximum.

Artefact is looking for a freelance copywriter and editor. As a freelance copywriter and editor, you will work directly with their marketing team to capture their portfolio of projects, create and review website blog posts, and generate social media content. You should have an impressive portfolio that demonstrates how you craft web copy that people actually want to read.

Curriculum Associates is looking for a part-time copywriter to overhaul our corporate website’s content as part of a website redesign project starting in December.

Unito.io connects teams by syncing the tools they use and the projects they work on. It helps teams collaborate better and track their work. They sync projects across a number of tools, but their main focus is on Trello, Asana, JIRA, GitHub, and Wrike.

They are currently looking for freelance writers to write content for their blog.