BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 11, 2017

Business Article Writer – $300 per article
You Exec is an exclusive membership-based business organization. All our members are business managers, directors, VPs, among others — who work in a corporate environment. We are seeking a writer, familiar with business terminologies, who can write 1,500 to 2,000 word original articles. For each article we expect 3-4 hours worth of research.
Freelance Travel Writer
The Media Team here at Secret Escapes are looking for a writer to support a new exciting project. You will write content for an Australian content guide to achieve our partner’s goals and aspirations within tight deadlines (we have around 7 days).
UX Writer
UX writers are needed to craft the intuitive, inspiring text seen and heard in products across the web, on mobile, in homes and cars — always acting as an advocate for users.
Premium Content Writers to write 1,000 Word Articles for new travel blog
123 Media Buyers is starting a blog relating to travel and money-saving tips whilst abroad. They are looking for people to blog (4-10x/month) about topics given to them. You will have to research the topics to write content that provides real value, not a rehash of what you googled on the topic.
Freelance Copywriter at Omaze
Omaze is looking for talented comedy copywriter to shape the creative strategy of their campaigns and lend their voice to a broad range of original content spanning video, social media, email and site copy.
