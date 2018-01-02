5 Ways to Make Your Blog Stand Out in a Saturated Niche

In the modern blogging world, publishing a new post is like adding a needle to a stack of needles.

Real-time statistics indicate that around 4.5 million blog posts are being published per day. Unless you’re already popular to begin with, slicing through that much content noise is nigh impossible, especially if your strategy depends too much on text-based, rehashed content ideas.

Don’t worry, there are still plenty of opportunities to make your blog stand out — even in a saturated niche. Knowing how to write a stellar post is a step in the right direction, but it’s time to take it even further.

That said, hare are 5 ways that will help improve the visibiliy of your blog:

1. Visualize Your Data

If you want to keep your audience’s attention throughout a post, you need to make those numbers and statistics less boring. They may be essential in proving your point, but they may discourage readers who are looking for quick answers.

Today, there’s a whole slew of tools that can help you craft data visualizations within minutes. Here are a few examples:

2. Find Your Brand’s Visual Voice

Using a consistent conversational tone in your content has become a staple in modern blogging. It gives your content more personality, which is exactly what you need if you want to raise brand awareness and foster loyalty.

So, why aren’t you doing the same with your visual content?

If you take a look at popular blogs, you’ll notice that their posts follow a consistent, visual theme.

For example, Quick Sprout utilizes flat and simplistic infographics and data visualizations in their long-form posts. Moz, on the other hand, uses custom cartoonified featured images as well as memes and GIF animations.

Remember, details such as the color palette, art style, icons, and font choices stick with your audience as they read more of your content. It’s all about building familiarity through every detail in the content consumption experience.

3. Outsource the Technical Stuff

As a self-made blogger, you should accept the fact that you dont’ have the answer to everything.

Technical aspects of marketing such as PPC and SEO, for example, can leave you scratching your head for hours on end. Smart bloggers may eventually learn the ropes, but smarter ones practice the law of leverage to fill knowledge gaps quickly.

If you’re looking for a one-stop resource for your SEO needs, services like The HOTH can do all the heavy lifting for you. They can help you gain backlinks, optimize your website and even develop authoritative content for your blog.

For other areas, such as web development, graphics design, and display advertising, start with freelance marketplaces such as Fiverr and Upwork.

4. Create Skyscraper Content

The “skyscraper technique” is a link-building strategy popularized by Brian Dean of Backlinko. It works in only three steps:

Look for popular content: Existing link-worthy content is the foundation of a good skyscraper post. For this, you can turn to content research tools like BuzzSumo and EpicBeat.

Rewrite something better: The next step involves rewriting something more thorough and overall better than the original post. Some of the possible approaches include inserting more visual content, updating old information, and widening the scope by adding more items to listicles.

Share the content to the right influencers: Once your revamped content is ready, it’s time to promote it to influencers who already linked to the original post. You should be able to find them by inspecting the backlink profile of posts from BuzzSumo.

For bloggers, the advantage of the skyscraper technique is two-fold. In addition to driving more organic traffic through authoritative backlinks, it also fuels your content development efforts with never-ending topic ideas.

5. Start a Webinar Series

If your goal is to turn readers into leads, you need to start building your credibility and authority in your niche. Holding a webinar series that divulges a truckload of useful information can help you accomplish this.

Webinars are exactly what they sound like. They are video-recorded seminars hosted over the world wide web.

The concept of holding webinars may sound too intimidating for average bloggers. But let’s face it, average bloggers never really strive in this business.

The good news is, you don’t need a hefty budget to run an effective webinar. Websites like Google+, with the help of YouTube, has all the functionality you need to face your audience live.

Alternatively, you can use a webinar platform like ClickMeeting to integrate interactivity through a handful of features. This includes screen-sharing, live polls, and a virtual whiteboard.

Conclusion

If you want to succeed as a blogger, don’t be afraid to push boundaries. Remember, even the most talented writer in the world requires content marketing skills to make blogging a profitable and rewarding endeavor.

Hopefully, the tips above will help your blog stand out from the rest of the pack. It may not happen overnight, but now that you’re done with this post, you’re already off to a great start.