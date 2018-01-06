WordPress Blogger Wisdom – is Premium Theme Always the Best Option?

WordPress themes play a very important role in attracting the customers towards your website. It is the first thing that the client will notice that they visit your site. That is why you have to be extra careful with the selection of the premium WordPress themes,

There is a huge variety of themes available in the market and anyone can easily get confused. To help you pick the best product here we have some of the important things you should consider before investing in the premium WordPress theme.

Before you ditch free WordPress themes for premium WordPress themes, here are few things to consider:

1. Requirements of your website or business

Your requirements are the first and most important thing you have to consider during the selection of the premium theme. There will be a difference in the theme if you have a business website or a blog.

The theme will be different for different types of business website. It should be according to the products and the services that you are providing. Remember that the theme should be a perfect display of your personality and that of your business. If there is a trial or testing versions available make sure to test a few of them so that you will get a perfect idea that which item will suit your business.

2. Features

When you are looking for the WordPress theme it is important that you pay attention to all the features that are available. Some of the important features you need to consider are

User-interface

Easy to use

Social sharing facility

Many widgets

Multiple page style

Theme customization

Retina display

User-interface is very important when you are selecting the theme. Assure that it is interactive and easy to use for your customers because only then they will spend more time on your platform. You have to make sure that the theme is easy to apply so that you can save some time. Widgets will make the theme interesting. Social media sharing facility is very important so that you can easily share your blogs and products on all your social media platforms with a single click.

3. Updates

Recently, the technology is rapidly advancing, and this is the reason the rules and regulation for the development of the website change frequently as well. So with the advancement in the technology the themes are updated as well to assure that the users will get the best experience. However, it has been noticed that there are two types of WordPress themes available.

In the first type, you will be notified with the update is available and you will have to install it yourself. The update might be paid or free depending on the developer. The other type will be a better option because the theme will be updated on regular basis and you will not have to deal with anything.

4. Layouts

The most important things that you have to consider is the layout of the website. The layout should be attractive so that customers would love it in the first sight. Now once again you have to select between different options of the premium WordPress themes.

There are a few developers that will offer you a fixed layout. It means that you will not get the chance to change the layout and your website will have the same design unless you change the entire theme. Some developers will provide you the chance to select between different layouts. It is a better option because you can change the layout often and provide your visitors with a new and interactive experience every time they visit your site.

5. Navigation

One of the most important things to consider while you are selecting your WordPress theme is the navigation system. A common mistake that most of the people make is that they select the theme that has a difficult navigation system.

Now the customers do not like the websites that are difficult to use and when they will come across a tough navigation system they will instantly leave the platform. You have to assure that you keep navigation as simple as possible because that is the only way your visitor will appreciate the work you have done. You can add some interesting options that can allow your visitors to easily move between pages and products of your website.

6. Call to action for home page



Call to action is very important because most of the visitors will decide whether they will buy your products or not based on it. There are several premium WordPress themes that will provide you an interactive call to action.

However, you should look for the one that has customized options. It means that you can select the call to action provided by the website or you can write down your own. It might be a little expensive but when you will add your own touch it will provide you a better chance to show your personality to your visitors. Make sure that the call to action is available for the home page.

7. SEO friendly

Pay attention to the search engine optimization facility of the theme that you are planning to select. Remember that SEO is very important for your website if you want to rank higher.

There are a few themes that will provide on page and off page optimization due to which your site will rank higher. It will be recognized by the search engines as a positive platform and when your customers will write the specific keyword, your website will show in the top results.

While you are selecting the theme make sure that SEO has been listed in its features because only then you will get the benefits. There are a few themes that will allow you to add your own SEO according to your requirements.

8. Level of support you require

Do not forget to pay attention towards the level of support and the customer care services providing by the developers. In case you are not an expert sometime, the theme might create some issues, in this situation only the customer support team can help you out.

You might want to ask some extra question before investing in the theme and only the developers can provide you the guidance that you require. So pay attention towards the support system of the theme developers that you are planning to select. They should be 24/7 accessible and their response should be good so that you can easily get the best solution.

9. Browser support

Google might be the most famous browser but there are other options available in the market as well. While you are developing the website you have to conduct a proper research to find out the type of browsers that your customers are using.

You have to select the theme that will be easily accessible to your visitors and the best way to make it possible is to assure that it is compatible with different types of browsers. There are many premium WordPress themes that can easily support all types of browser but at the same time, a few have been developed for the special platforms. You have to be careful with the selection. If you are confused make sure to consult the developers because they will let you know the browser support you will get from a particular theme.

10. Reviews and ratings



The Internet can be very cruel sometimes. The customers have the authority to remain anonymous and share their views about a particular product that they have used. That is why before the selection of the theme you should look for the reviews available online.

You can visit the social profiles and see what the previous customers have to say about the premium theme. It will give you’re the perfect idea about the performance of the product. You can also check the rating as compared to the other theme available online. It will provide you the perfect opportunity to select the best one. You can also ask for a recommendation from previous clients or your friends.

Conclusion

The most important thing to consider is what you want for your website. So assure that you select the one that perfectly meets your demands. Do not forget to assure that the theme you are going to select has been developed with the responsive web design.

Remember that 70% of your customers will be using their smartphones to access the website. In this situation, if your site is not developed with a responsive theme you will lose most of your clients. Apart from that, you have to consider your cost as well.

Make sure that the product is affordable so that you will not have to disturb your budget. Selecting the premium WordPress theme is not easy as it looks like. You have to take every step carefully to assure that you will get the perfection that you need. If you are confused, you can always consult a specialist. They will provide you the best advice according to your business or blog.