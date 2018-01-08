BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 8, 2018

Good morning, job hunters. I hope you had an enjoyable weekend.

Let’s start the week with good stuff. Here’s something to motivate you: the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Logic20/20 is looking for a writer to work with a team to expand Logic20/20’s social media and marketing strategies, including researching and writing blog posts, often in collaboration with other members of the organization.

GoPro is looking for a technical-leaning writer who wants to make it easier for millions of users to tell their stories. You will shape the voice of GoPro’s mobile and desktop apps by contributing to style guidelines and writing exceptional user interface copy, help text and other documentation.

Are you a film buff that can name every Best Picture Oscar-winner in the past decade? Would you rather binge-watch a full season of “Parks And Recreation” than go to a party? Do you have theories on the latest murder mystery to drop on Netflix? Then Elite Daily’s TV/film writer position is perfect for you.

Bustle is seeking part-time, remote, general News Writers to help fill its news vertical with intelligent, thoughtful, and fast articles. Day-to-day responsibilities include breaking news, swift reporting, and informative roundups. Applicants should be experienced writers and reporters, preferably with daily newspaper/website experience. Diverse voices and those applicants with a spectrum of experience are encouraged to apply.

Denver Website Designs seeks Freelance Writers with experience generating articles in multiple industries/topics. Their team works closely with clients to create fresh, original content for websites, social media, and newsletters on a regular basis.