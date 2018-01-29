BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 29, 2018

Good morning, job hunters. I hope you had an enjoyable weekend.

Let’s start the week with good stuff. Here’s something to motivate you: the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Elite Daily is seeking a part-time travel writer with a background in travel and a deep passion for seeing, experiencing, and sharing the world with others. Applicants should be interested in finding the coolest destinations to add to their bucket lists, figuring out where to go on vacation with their best friends, their partner, or by themselves, finding and staying at the best, most exciting hotels, Airbnbs, and hostels around the country and the world.

Fairygodboss is an early-stage startup based in New York. Their mission is to improve the workplace for women by creating transparency. They do this by creating a safe, anonymous and supportive place for women to leave job reviews and tips about employer pay, benefits and culture. They publish career advice and other relevant articles daily, and send out multiple email newsletters per week. If you’re an editor and writer who’s interested in improving the world and workplace for women, this job is for you.

Ubersignal is looking to hire freelance writers with experience in cellular technology, RF, antennas, cabling, signal boosters, or distributed antenna systems (DAS) and are great at distilling down a complex topic into a format that is easy to understand by a beginner.

Qbox seeks talented writers and developers who will write and share deep tutorial content, articles, videos, and other content related to solving problems using our open source container orchestration software Supergiant.io. Supergiant is built on top of Kubernetes, and makes it easier to deploy and manage K8s as well as significantly cutting down cloud hosting costs.

OurFamilyWorld is a fast growing lifestyle magazine with millions of readers and they are looking for content writers.