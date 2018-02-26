BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 26, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Paid blogging jobs

Future U Coaching is a career coaching business focusing on career transformation and career acceleration for professionals. They are looking for a blog writer to write blogs on topics such as:

Career Transformation

Career Acceleration/Getting promotions

Career Happiness

Changing careers

Job searching

Nupathe Health & Medical Solutions are looking for bright, motivated people interested in Health to join their team of freelance writers and social media marketers.

Bustle is seeking remote part-time film writers to contribute 3-4 full days per week. Applicants MUST be based in NYC or LA to attend screenings, red carpets, and more.

Writers should have extensive knowledge of the latest in film news, a passion for movies, a fun and witty voice and the ability to write quickly and cleanly.

DS Media is looking for motivated freelance writers to contribute articles on a variety of topics including gardening, raising livestock animals, self-sufficient lifestyle, frugal living, and other topics related to homesteading.

Works In Progress (WIP) by Auster is a digital lifestyle publication for a brave new world redefined by art and commerce.

WIP believes in collaboration above all, and spotlights x celebrates an ever-evolving collective of bold artists from music, film, fine arts, literature, theatre, performance, and anybody with a unique flavor and story.

The blog’s main topics will be vape culture, music, art, design, and pop-culture.

They are looking to onboard freelance writers to their editorial team and enrich their websites with new blog posts, guides and marketing copy.