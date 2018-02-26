BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 26, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.
Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.
Paid blogging jobs
Blog Writer
Future U Coaching is a career coaching business focusing on career transformation and career acceleration for professionals. They are looking for a blog writer to write blogs on topics such as:
- Career Transformation
- Career Acceleration/Getting promotions
- Career Happiness
- Changing careers
- Job searching
Health Writers
Nupathe Health & Medical Solutions are looking for bright, motivated people interested in Health to join their team of freelance writers and social media marketers.
Film Writer at Bustle
Bustle is seeking remote part-time film writers to contribute 3-4 full days per week. Applicants MUST be based in NYC or LA to attend screenings, red carpets, and more.
Writers should have extensive knowledge of the latest in film news, a passion for movies, a fun and witty voice and the ability to write quickly and cleanly.
Homestead & Gardening Writer
DS Media is looking for motivated freelance writers to contribute articles on a variety of topics including gardening, raising livestock animals, self-sufficient lifestyle, frugal living, and other topics related to homesteading.
Contributing Writer for Vaping Blog
Works In Progress (WIP) by Auster is a digital lifestyle publication for a brave new world redefined by art and commerce.
WIP believes in collaboration above all, and spotlights x celebrates an ever-evolving collective of bold artists from music, film, fine arts, literature, theatre, performance, and anybody with a unique flavor and story.
The blog’s main topics will be vape culture, music, art, design, and pop-culture.
They are looking to onboard freelance writers to their editorial team and enrich their websites with new blog posts, guides and marketing copy.
