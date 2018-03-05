BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 5, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

AllCrypto.com is looking for experienced and enthusiastic cryptocurrency writers.

Who they are looking for:

Writers that have been covering cryptocurrencies for at least 12 months or more

Published work related to cryptocurrency and the blockchain

Forward is looking for a savvy and intrepid PT food writer; must be news-hungry, a social media junkie with graphic and video production skills.

Handy is changing the way the world buys services by connecting customers with vetted, independent, local service professionals in a fast, convenient and reliable way – at the tap of a button.

They are seeking several Freelance Copywriters to help write copy for hundreds of landing pages, blog posts, and press releases. This is not a full-time role, and will be project-based and freelance only.

COED is currently broadening their editorial scope to place a renewed focus on trending web content, entertainment news/opinions, lifestyle pieces, tech/gadget/geek coverage and humor. The ideal blogger will bring an authoritative understanding of one or more of these topics, yet still be able to write with the humor and levity readers expect from a male lifestyle website.

POP needs an experienced freelance technology writer for an upcoming freelance assignment with a deep understanding of cloud technologies (preferably Microsoft Azure) to assist on creating a variety of materials including e-books, whitepapers, and blog posts.