BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 12, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Brainjolt is on the hunt for content writer/strategists who will make it their mission to stay at the forefront of the viral web with hilarious galleries, engaging quizzes, and more. They’re looking for innovative writer/strategists who already gravitate toward what’s trending online and who have a proven awareness of what people like to read and share.

Do you love writing about how people innovate and build winning products? Does double-spacing make your eye twitch? Aha! is looking for a self-starter with proven editorial and technical chops. Someone who can bring both big-picture pitches and eagle-eyed attention to detail — with a product management angle.

Atticus Coaching Firm is searching for professionally experienced copywriters.

These positions are contract and remote-based. They have quite a bit of work, so they can take full- time or part-time contract workers. They pay based on experience. This position is ideal for talented writing professionals who like the flexibility of working from home.

Hedge Apple Inc., a national furniture and home decor retailer, is looking for talented home decor bloggers to create content for their websites HedgeApple.com and Plushrugs.com.

They’re looking for writers who can:

Meet deadlines

Produce high-quality content

Write at least one 900-1,300 word post per week

OneBigBroadcast is looking for a writer. This could be you if…

You are a marketer with an uncommon talent for writing — for you, writing isn’t just a lifestyle, it’s a highly valuable skill. You know that brand voice and content marketing do more than sell a business — they tell a story and engage prospects in a memorable way. You’ve learned this simple fact by honing your content marketing skills in e-commerce and large-scale retail.

You are inspired by all industries or verticals and have a diverse range of blogging experience to back up this claim. You don’t just specialize in one niche — rather, your portfolio consists of expertly crafted samples from an array of clients.