BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 19, 2018

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Wide Open Roads is the newest website from Austin-based digital media publisher, Wide Open Media Group. They’re looking for contributors to help us grow take the site to the next level!

They’re looking for writers with extensive knowledge of car & truck restoration/customization, classic cars/trucks, ATVs and RVs.

Have you been profitably trading crypto currencies? Were you an early investor in Bitcoin or Ethereum? Are you actively following new Initial Coin Offerings?

If the answer is YES, then you may be the perfect fit for a key role in this new publication.

Wyatt Investment Research is expanding with a new crypto currency investing research and alert service. They’re seeking a crypto currency trader to serve as the Editor.

Elite Daily is hiring remote part-time writers to contribute to the sex and dating vertical, from “how to get over a breakup” to “non-basic first date conversations” and everything in between. They’re looking for someone who has a finger on the pulse of trends and conversations surrounding sex and dating.

Blavity is a venture-funded technology and new media company. They are seeking top performing News Editor to edit and write content across the site and social media platforms. You should have substantial experience writing and editing news stories.

Screen Rant is looking for experienced writers.

To apply, you should be able to write 20+ news posts (350+ words a piece) or 5+ list posts (2500+ words a piece) per month about the latest entertainment news including:

New movie announcements

Casting news

Production developments

Photo posts

Movie and TV trailers

Entertaining list posts