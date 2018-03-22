How To Crush Affiliate Marketing In 2018

Affiliate marketing is an ever evolving field and you need to keep up to date if you want to remain competitive. We’ll take a look at the top trends for 2018 in the infographic below.

1. Content – Without good content, your affiliate sites won’t thrive. Google wants longer and more valuable content and so do website visitors. Build sites that have in-depth reviews that completely answer the searcher’s questions and you’ll not only get more traffic, but make more conversions.

2. Conversion Rate Optimization – CRO is now a must and you can no longer afford to ignore it, especially in these times when you need to maximize your revenue per visitor. The best way to do this is to focus on the pages of your site that make the most money. You need to split test these pages so that the final version, converts the best.

3. SEO – Search engine optimization is a field that is always changing since Google is constantly tweaking their algorithm. However, if you want your websites to rank in 2018 and beyond, you should pay attention to voice search. This type of search has become increasingly popular due to the rise of Alexa, Siri and other voice devices. As a result, you need to create websites that are optimized for keywords that people would naturally speak as oppose to type.

Secondly, your website should not only be able to display on mobile but be completely optimized for mobile devices. This means that you should actually take the time to see how your website shows up on mobile devices and then make changes to your website so that it converts better.

4. Build Your Email List & Split Test Funnels – It is important that you not only rely on SEO and organic traffic but also do paid ads. However, you should use paid advertising to funnel visitors into your email list, and sales funnel. A good sales funnel with fully maximize on any list and ensure you’re increasingly profitable.

5. Diversify – Since Amazon reduced how much they pay out to affiliates, you need to diversify your sources of affiliate income. There are many opportunities, you just need to find them. A few ideas include working with brands and developing an exclusive relationship, building out your own products or simply experimenting with different affiliate offers.

6. Pay Attention To Trends – In order to succeed in 2018 and in any year, you need to see what’s hot for that year and then capitalize on that. For this year, it’s definitely cryptocurrency and affiliate eCommerce.

7. Deep Data Reports – Lots of companies offer deep data reports that simply weren’t available to affiliate marketers in the past. So, make good use of those reports and use them to define your targeting and consumers.

8. Target Developing Countries – Most affiliate marketers target the United States, United Kingdom and other developed countries. However, the rest of the world is catching up and you should definitely take advantage of that opportunity while it exists.



