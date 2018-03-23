5 Best B2B Blogging Practices You Should Follow

Are you tired of writing the same type of content on your business blog? Because chances are your readers feel the same.

The main problem is that you’re boring. It is your responsibility to come up with interesting topics for your blog regardless of your industry. And if you can’t be interesting, then you have a problem.

To be interesting, you need to start by creating content that solves the problem your readers have.

Therefore, if you want to attract more readers to your blog, then you need to refill your source of information on how to create content that your audience wants to read.

Luckily for you, here are five best blogging practices you need to keep in mind at all times.

Acknowledge your audience’s pain points

First and foremost, you need to have a clear understanding of who you are writing for and what can you bring to the table.

Pain points are a great motivator to get people to click.

Truth is: If there’s no problem to solve, they usually don’t bother to know what you have to say.

If you look at the website of Elite Legal Marketing , at a glance, you’ll see that they understand what their target market needs and that they are there to be the go-to problem solver.

An approach like this is often a useful strategy to get your target customers reach out to you on the problem they are facing rather than you reaching out to them.

To summarize, one of your primary jobs is to identify your customers’ pain points and then create a content that resonates with them.

Talk about relevant issues and predict the future ones

In B2B blogging, talking about hot topics is a way to get them involved and keep them updated on the current happenings.

But aside from knowing what is trending, most businesses want to find out what’s next for their industries too.

For example, this article from Kuno Creative predicts what will be the trends in digital marketing for the next coming years. What this tells us is how the blog knows the anticipation of their readers for the future so they made it a point to create a content that provides information on what their audience can expect on the subject.

This practice can also position yourself to be the industry expert that other businesses look up to as a source of information.

Don’t sell too much nor too little

You’ve probably come across with an article that seems as if all they want is to get your money. Remember the impression it gave you?

In blogging, you are free to talk about all the products and services that you offer but you don’t want to appear as a pushy and over demanding business.

Usually, readers already know that you are selling something. If you focus your blog on selling, you may end up losing their interest.

Instead, focus on making your content:

Educational

Engaging

Relevant

These three things sum up to creating compelling stories that will get your buyers to trust your brand and ultimately be your customers.

But, while you are not pushy, you need to make sure that you are persistent. Don’t forget to remind them that you have something you genuinely believe will be a great help to them.

Always remember the visuals

Imagine a blog that does provide valuable information but is overloaded with pure text.

According to Rank Watch , human brain process visuals 60,000 times faster than texts.

Whenever you write your content, make sure to include at least two of these four elements: text, photos, audio, & videos.

You can also mix up your formats and do other types of content like:

Webinar

Presentations

Infographics

E-books

This is crucial because you only have a second to grab people’s attention so make sure not to miss any of your chances!

Analyze your blog performance

You need to know whether your efforts are not wasted.

To know if you’re doing something right (or wrong), you must dive deep into your blog’s metrics. Here’s a guide on what you should look into to know where you are at the moment .

One of the best tools to track your blog’s performance is Google Analytics. It provides comprehensive data that lets you benchmark your progress and find ways on how to improve your progress.

Jason Acidre puts the data provided by Google Analytics to improve his blog traffic by almost half after implementing the tactics he shared in this post.

Knowing your blog’s performance will tell you a lot of information that will be beneficial to your blog’s success. Then, you can decide which strategy you need to tweak, step-up, or completely stop.

Conclusion

Being a trusted online business is becoming increasingly difficult. It’s because you have to be interesting to survive.

By following the tips above, you’ll be able to speak the language of your readers and not bore them to tears. Because there’s nothing more interesting than a blog that provides content that resonates with their needs and wants.

How do you plan to use these practices on your business blog? Share with us in the comments below!

Related posts:

Brand.com Review Of Best Practices for Guest Blogging

6 Bad Blogging Habits and Misconceptions You Need to Stop