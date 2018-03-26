BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 26, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

AllCrypto.com is looking for experienced and enthusiastic cryptocurrency writers.

What they’re looking for:

Writers that have been covering cryptocurrencies for at least 12 months or more

Work related to cryptocurrency and the blockchain

A good understanding of SEO esp. how to use keywords within titles and topics as well as formatting

Able to come up with out of the box crypto/blockchain related topic ideas

Do you have strong opinions on who should win the Oscars? Do you spend your evenings searching out recaps for your favorite TV shows? Do you have an encyclopedic knowledge of the Rolling Stones catalogue?

Yardbarker is seeking talented Freelance Entertainment Writers to join their growing team.

RelationEdge Digital Agency, formerly Main Path Marketing (www.mainpath.com), provides clients with a full suite of digital marketing services. They are seeking a Freelance Blog Writer to work within an ongoing capacity. The writer should be able to take complex ideas, digest them, and then write interesting, easy to read content about these ideas in a colloquial and conversational tone. While breaking down these ideas for a wider consumption is the ultimate goal of this position, it is also important that the writer doesn’t reduce these ideas so much that they become skewed, or represented in an inaccurate way.

Generation 180 is a nonprofit committed to advancing the transition to clean energy and supporting a cultural shift in energy awareness among individuals and communities. They are looking for a passionate, creative (part-time) freelance content writer to compose two (2) original blog posts (500–800 words each) each month on a variety of topics that communicate trends in the energy transition and the benefits of clean energy adoption to an audience of everyday consumers.

OnlineCounselingPrograms.com is a comprehensive, supportive resource site for future and current counselors offering resources for online counselor education, career guides, licensure state guide, and more. They are looking for freelance guest bloggers with a background [2+ years] in the mental health or counseling fields. Applicant must also possess a knowledge of list-building techniques, link building strategies, viral content, SEO, and content marketing.