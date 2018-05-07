BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, May 7, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

AMLI Residential on the hunt for a well-rounded freelance writer/blogger to handle the company blog.

AMLI Residential is a multi-family real estate company. Their product is luxury, sustainable apartments, but that’s not all they focus on in our blogs. Other topics they cover include (but aren’t limited to) wellness, lifestyle, sustainability, design, shopping, things to do, and best of-type rounds-ups. Any ideas beyond this cursory smattering of topics are welcome and encouraged.

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a part-time, remote Commerce Beauty writer to create affiliate content. The writer will work under Bustle’s commerce editors to produce articles about products that readers will love, whether it’s a list of the best Korean beauty products or a round up the best hair dryers for fine hair. Ideal candidates should have a strong background and knowledge of beauty and be able to speak with authority on everything from skin care to hair tools. Candidates should also have at least a year of experience in reporting, writing, and/or blogging. Experience writing SEO is a plus.

First Quarter Finance is looking for contributors. The best candidates have experience researching and writing compelling work. Must complete at least one article per week. No maximum. Topics provided. Payment is on a per-article basis. Payment is issued on either a bi-weekly or monthly schedule, however you like to invoice.

Bustle UK is seeking remote Freelance Entertainment Writers to contribute on average 3-4 days a week. Writers should have a passion for pop culture, TV, music, film, and/or celebrity news, as well as a strong news judgment and a fun, witty voice. You’ll be confident delivering stories quickly and cleanly, with an inclusive, feminist perspective.

The editorial team at Valnet Inc. is looking for a writer to contribute list-based buzz articles for TheThings.com. TheThings is a site for all topics funny, trendy, and feel-good.

Are you a dynamic and driven writer, who is dedicated to staying up-to-date with the latest viral trends? If so, then you are just what we’re looking for at TheThings! As a freelance writer, you will create original, informative and eye-catching articles that our audience is craving to read.