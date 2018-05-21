000webhost.com: In-Depth Review

Nowadays, starting a website has become quite cheap, thanks to free hosting services.

When we get out in the market, we find there is no dearth of companies that claim to offer hosting services at zero cost, but when the matter comes to get a quality service, there comes difficulty. There are many free hosting companies that come with some kind of hidden charges later on.

However, there is one name which has been continuously offering free hosting services to millions of website owners for than a decade without any such complaint. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about 000webhost.com. The company is considered the market leader in offering quality hosting service without any cost and advertising.

By reason of, we have decided to review it so that people who might be looking to try this free web hosting can know whether 000webhost is true to its claim or not.

We would like to start it with a brief introduction and afterward, we will examine their features.

About 000webhost.com

000webhost.com was founded in 2007. The main objective behind the foundation of this company was to support internet society and offer them a free hosting solution.

The company runs under the guidance of its head company called Hostinger, which offers premium hosting services. In fact, the free services of 000webhost are also subsidized by Hostinger.

000webhost is also a part of ICANN accredited registrars community that surely builds trust among its users.

What’s Included in Free Plan

When we take a look at its free plan we come to know that the company has a lot to offer in its free plan. The plan comes with 10GB of bandwidth and 1GB of disk space without running any ad.

These services should be sufficient for anyone looking to start a blog or a small company website.

The other features that are attracting people most are full PHP & MySQL database support, easy cPanel access, auto installer to activate popular scripts and an easy to use free website builder.

It would not be wrong to say, these features are making 000webhost outside the crowd of many other free services.

Let’s have a look at its features now.

Auto-Installer

It is the first free web hosting company that offers one-click website installer tool to their users. It seems they are on the track to fulfill their aim of powering up internet society by providing them easy website management and hosting services.

Auto-Installer lets users install over 50 popular scripts such as WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, etc. straight from the control panel via a single click. If you are a novice who doesn’t know how to install scripts manually you will find auto installer tool quite helpful.

cPanel Support

The company comes with easy cPanel access that makes management of email, backup creation, etc exceptionally easy. 000webhost creates automatic backups for your files every month, thus offers protection to your site’s content.

Manual database backup can also be created via cPanel.

Website Builder

The website builder is another feature most people are attracting to. It offers the simplest way to build a professional website within few minutes. The good thing is, no prior technical knowledge is needed to use this tool. It works on a drag-and-drop functionality that means you simply need to drag and drop your content on a template and hit the publish button. It is as simple as that.

Free PHP Hosting

This is another feature, which may make users sign up for this free web hosting. Any time, users can use PHP hosting from their free accounts. Free Whether you want to send out emails automatically or build a site online, PHP hosting can serve you thoroughly.

It feels good to see that a free hosting company is offering so many features in its free plan, but it is necessary to see how good it is in terms of customer service and uptime.

Uptime

It is something that is monumental for everyone. No matter whether your business is small or big, if your website is not accessible to your users, you will not get benefit out of the hard work you have put into to creating a professional website.

The company guarantees 99% uptime. Moreover, they also provide the live proof their uptime on their site. Probably, it is the first company coming with such proof, even the top rated companies don’t provide proof for their uptime.

000webhost.com uses servers and data centers of Hostinger that uses advanced SSD drives on their servers. Moreover, the company operates networks using their own servers and doesn’t rely on any third company. That’s why it is not surprising at all how the company is managing such good uptime.

Support

This is the one department that some users may find disappointing. The company lacks phone and live chat support, but you can reach to their customer care representative via ticket support. The company has appointed local staff members in numerous countries who take care of each queries of their users.

Apart from ticket support, free users can get answers to your queries on their forum support. In order to cater multilingual users, there are different forums there in German and Spanish languages. Some users may also find their tutorial section helpful to get the answers to their queries.

For issues specific to WordPress, they have created a separate WordPress guide which walks you through each and every step you require to integrate WP on 000webhost. In addition to this, their Blog Section, and Knowledge Base are always good sources for additional information.

Final Thoughts

On the whole, we can say hosting solutions offered by 000webhost are quite captivating. You get almost everything you require to run a small blog or website. The best part is, in exchange, you pay literally nothing. So, if you are in search of a free hosting provider that offers quality hosting, definitely you should consider 000webhost.com.