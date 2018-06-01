5 Best Facts about Blogs… And How This Can Help Your Blog

1. Nearly 70% of online consumers in America say they have read something in a blog which has inspired them to make an online or bricks and mortar purchase. Back in the pre digital era the homily or catchphrase that made marketers eyes ring up dollar signs the most of all was the amazing phrase ‘word of mouth’, which is incidentally quite a Shakespearean non-sequitur phrase if you think about it. But word of mouth is the way that bestsellers were made back in the day: neighbours, friends and colleagues chattering by water coolers, bars and privet hedges to exchange tips and recommendations. The digital world has swept many of these bottles of beers etc away…. Now we use blogs from experts to give us the genuine authentic recommendations we need. You can too of course.

2. An updatedblog is the only authentic blog. How many times have we come across a friend or a relative who has massively extolled the virtues of a new job or a new company they love, and then, only three months later, they either switch their positions on these formerly-concrete things or can’t even remember what they were speaking about. The narrative stops dead. Consistency and retention is not part of their make up. And in the same way this turns us off people’s recommendations it also turns us off blogs. Keeping your blog up to date and with the latest trends and developments is, you can bet as much as Russia will not be lifting the winning trophy next month in their native World Cup, what will keep you engaged and engaging.

3. 39 percent of online time is spent on blogs or social media. Although social media is going through a moment of anagnorisis at the present with Zuckerberg and Cambridge Analytica, with GDPR and with governments having to be more transparent about what social media they farm from citizens, it is obvious that social media and social media companies will bounce back and fix these actually quite heinous and egregious errors they have made. They are too entrenched in our lives for us not to forgive them even this pretty weighty crime. So be aware that blogging is a powerful part of the online community’s attention span. The reason people really like the internet is not a good or a bad thing. We like it for one paradoxical reason only… we are all nosey. Which is a hard thing to admit but this comes with the territory and why not use the positive force of nosiness to work to your advantage. Be creative and incite the nosey parkers into the part of your life you feel comfortable with. Blog about your expertise and make the most of both this huge amount of time people spend on blogs and the innate nosiness that you, I and we all have in us.

4. There are nearly one hundred languages used in the blogosphere. This is a wonderful fact that shows the versatility and universality of the internet and particularly the blogosphere. If we can consider what critic AA Gill said in his famous essay in The Sunday Times Magazine about Brexit. He said that Chinese industry makes faux rip-offs of European handbags, not the other way around. He has also written extensively, before he passed sadly away, about his love for Chinese culture, even if it brings something very different compared to EU culture. The point we are making about blogs is to find a complementary culture to your own, and occasionally translate your blog into your ‘secondary match’ culture’s language. It is so easy to do this nowadays with Google translate. Only a few years ago Google translate gave wooden and unintuitive translations, now it gives excellent ones. So we advise that every five blogs you offer a translation of your latest blog as a mark of respect to your second biggest inbound country or culture. For example, a friend of this writer used to write a blog about Harry Potter fan fiction, and only three years into their very successful blog did they realise that they were being followed by 34% Chinese readers. This small fact was such a revelation to them and then they increase slightly their Chinese focused content, both translated and non-translated, and the snowball of exponential clicks just carried on going the direction that good old snowball is meant to go. So, don’t be afraid to look at other cultures and languages that are tapping into your blog at the moment and may consume you in the future. They will help you get your blogto where its supposed to be.

5. Blogs are proven to influence purchasing decisions more than 63% over magazines. Although magazines will always be a very important part of consumer life, we apparently use magazines, according to psychologists, not only to inform ourselves, but also to escape our humdrum lives. So think of a fashionista reading Vogue, think of a petrolhead reading Caror Motorbike, or a tennis fan reading the latest edition of Acemagazine to hear the latest things about Roger Federer. In magazines there is more an element of visual and storytelling escape that you don’t find in blogs. So, is a tennis club member going to trust the sites where they go for something a little fantastic or something a little fact based? Of course it will be the latter. This is all happening on a subconscious level of course and it isn’t to say that each media can’t contain a large amount of fantasy or fact but generally blogs are known for their no-nonsense workman-like straightforwardness and this is why blogging has an astonishingly large amount of influence on direct purchase decisions, more than 63% over magazines, so keep this is mind as you launch your blog.

5.5. We love Popjustice. Witty, informative, up to date and always something new and funny to say. If you want a blog where commerce and individuality meet in a a highly effective way, you just need to tune into Popjustice. They have 245k followers on Twitter and update their blog on a three or four times a week regular basis. If you can blog a quarter as good as Popjustice, you will be doing very well for yourself.