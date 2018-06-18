BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, June 18, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Online publication is looking to hire an experienced blogger/writer with his/her finger on the pulse of social media and able to find and write stories as they break or begin trending on social media platforms such as – but not limited to – Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Human Nature, a culture magazine edited for today’s youth, is looking for writers to help populate its growing website, www.humannaturemag.com

Based in LA, they’re looking for people to cover events in the entertainment industry, including red carpets, private events, and one-on-interviews with actors, musicians and other artists in the industry.

NaturallyCurly is an online community and publication dedicated to providing resources and empowerment for people with textured hair. They produce editorial articles, videos, product coverage content, and events that inform and uplift the wavy, curly, and coily community. They also partner with beauty brands to help connect readers with the vast arsenal of haircare and styling products available in the textured hair market.

They are looking to recruit freelance writers who can commit to writing weekly articles across all of the topics and verticals covered on NaturallyCurly.com.

MYMOVE.com is the authority on all things moving! They’ve recently launched a content hub and are on the lookout for 3-5 freelance writers to help make the moving process happier for their audience.

Overlap [overlaphealth.com] is seeking an editor/journalist that will write pieces on all the ways technology, data, policy and health intersect. You should be a great writer, have a journalism background and some basic understanding of content marketing. You like to form compelling arguments in prose but are not shy from using other forms of media like images, video, audio and data.