BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 2, 2018

Paid blogging jobs

Science Buzz is a pre-launch blog that’s focused on making research in the physical sciences accessible to a general audience.

They’re looking for contributors with subject matter expertise in Earth Science, Biology, Physics, Astronomy, and Chemistry (and their sub-disciplines) to produce high-quality posts on recent discoveries/research, as well as guides and outlining content for infographics.

Fullstack Academy is the premier software development school located in New York City and Chicago. They’re looking for a freelance Content Writer who can help craft compelling written content about Fullstack Academy, their incredible students, and the evolution of tech and education.

WebpageFX is looking for freelance copy editors. WebpageFX welcomes editors across all industries to apply.

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a Part-Time, Remote Commerce Tech Writer to create affiliate content surround tech-related product roundups. Writers will produce listicles and slideshows featuring products readers will love, whether it’s a roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 or a guide to buying the best portable battery charger.

Wpromote is looking for a detail-oriented, efficient, and reliable remote database administration expert.

You Must Have

Bachelor’s degree; English, Writing, or related field preferred

Extensive experience writing on database administration — they are looking for an industry expert

Experience with remote DBA, operating system support, database and server monitoring, and applications support for Oracle EBS, Exchange, SharePoint, and Microsoft Business Intelligence

The lingo down of this niche market; knowledge about the industry and the ability to deliver high-level news