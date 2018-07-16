BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 16, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Paid blogging jobs

The Zoe Report is seeking remote, part-time Entertainment Writers to cover celebrity news and features for our celebrity vertical 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Celebrity Editor to pitch and write celebrity and entertainment-driven content, including quick news hits, long-lead features, and smart evergreen roundups that appeal to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

Secured Signing is a cloud based eSigning platform, leading the way in digital signing.

They’re looking for contributors with subject matter expertise in technology and their target markets to produce high-quality content for blogs.

The Zoe Report is seeking remote, part-time Beauty Writers to cover beauty features for our beauty vertical 3-4 days per week. Day-to-day responsibilities include working closely with the Beauty Editor to pitch and write beauty content, including high-impact features, deep-dive trend stories, personal essays, and evergreen roundups that appeal to TZR’s audience via search and social platforms.

Romper is a seeking remote Part-Time TV Writers to contribute 3-4 days per week.

Candidates should be curious and creative television addicts who are just as comfortable analyzing every detail in “Game of Thrones” as they are dissecting the latest “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” drama. The ideal applicant will have experience pitching creative stories, managing deadlines, and figuring out the topics TV fanatics will be talking about before episodes air.

JobHero.com is a career-focused website that provides resources to help job seekers land their next position. They have an established audience of over 1.5 million monthly visitors and are significantly expanding content production this year across multiple projects.

They are looking to bring on an experienced, part-time freelance editor who will be responsible for editing a backlog of career-related content.