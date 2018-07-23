BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, July 23, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Firegang is a premier dental marketing agency with a team of smart, fun, hard-working marketing professionals working remotely throughout the US. They are looking for a highly organized and skilled content writer to support their virtual dental marketing company based in Spokane, WA. Their team creates websites for dental practices all over the US and Canada.

James Publishing is seeking marketing case studies about successful law firm owners describing what they are doing to obtain clients — what has worked and what has not. Target article length: 1,500 – 2,500 words.

EducationSuperhighway is looking for a contract writer with long-form writing experience for a hybrid technical and content marketing writer position. During this temporary assignment, you will write their annual report on the state of connectivity in America’s public schools, which will include 15-25 core report pages.

Coffee Meets Bagel’s mission is to inspire singles to share and connect authentically. The app curates quality matches with fuller profiles that result in real conversations. CMB is currently seeking to hire their very first in-house copywriter. This is a very flexible position that can be done part -time/contract or full- time, on-site or remotely.

Can you write knowledgeably about the IT industry?

Can you create content that busy executives can’t resist?

Do you have a voice that stands out from all of the noise on the Internet?

Haley Marketing is seeking experienced writers who can research and write engaging, relevant and timely blog posts and short articles for their clients in the staffing industry.