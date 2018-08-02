6 Ways Video Content Can Boost Your Blog SEO

Search engines rank websites based on numerous factors. Bloggers use several Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies to improve their website’s ranking and visibility online. While your SEO strategy probably already includes targeted keywords and engaging content, but if you’re really looking to grow your blog, and reach more people, you need to start thinking about future-proofing your passion!

What am I talking about?

Video!

Cisco predicts that by 2021, 82% of all internet traffic will be video traffic! It’ll take you more than five million years to watch all of the videos that are being transmitted over the internet in a single month!

So now, let’s take a look at the six proven ways that video content can boost your blog’s SEO.

Benefits of Using Video On Your Blog

Your website, social media content and guest blog posts support your blog’s SEO strategy, but you will gain a variety of benefits when you use video. By understanding these benefits, you can calculate the value of using videos for your SEO benefit.

Readers appreciate visual content. While a picture may be worth one thousand words, one minute of video communicates the equivalent of 1.8 million words of text. Eight in 10 readers, remember videos they’ve seen in the last month, which demonstrates the influence your videos could have on your target audience. Over half of your readers, who watch videos take action. These actions include visiting your blog, searching online for more information about your business, visiting your online store, making a purchase, or even contacting you!

How to Create Effective Videos

Despite the benefits of video for your SEO strategy, you may question if the cost is worthwhile or if you have the expertise to create compelling video content. Fortunately, today’s technology makes creating videos more affordable and easier than ever.

Consider these helpful tips:

Simplify your video format: Try using simple animations or a photo montage instead of using actors, scripts, multiple locations and special effects. A simple format reduces overhead costs without sacrificing video quality.

Shoot short videos : Viewers have short attention spans, that’s why you need to stick to one topic per video as you communicate your message while holding your viewers’ attention.

Sell your videos online: As a blogger, you’re already creating contents regularly, and you have a pretty good idea about your target audience and their needs. With that in mind, you can easily turn your ideas into an online video course, and As a blogger, you’re already creating contents regularly, and you have a pretty good idea about your target audience and their needs. With that in mind, you can easily turn your ideas into an online video course, and sell your videos online

So are you ready to take the leap and start implementing videos into your blog?

So here’s how you can use video to boost your blog SEO…

Six Tips to Use Video Content to Boost SEO

When you’re ready to incorporate videos into your SEO strategy, you should consider these six tips. They will not only help you optimize each video but also they’ll help you make the biggest impact on your SEO.

1. Count Videos as Content

Search engine ranking depends in part on the content you post. By sharing engaging, interesting and relevant content regularly, your ranking will improve.

Videos count as content to search engines. While ranking pages, search engines consider the media posted on your blog, so adding videos to your blog will ensure that your readers, will stay on your blog longer to watch the whole video, which in turn, will help your blog to rank higher in Google!

2. Utilize Keywords

We already know that keywords, that have higher search volume, and lower competition, are the best ones to target. But when it comes to videos, content creators, and bloggers often overlook that very same SEO principal!

Utilizing those same targeted keywords for your videos, when uploading to your blog, and YouTube will ensure that your videos rank higher in Google, which in turn means more viewers, and more traffic to your blog!

One last thing that you can do to make sure that you’re videos are perfectly optimized for search engines, is to add video transcripts, descriptions, and tags to your blog. Because remember search engines can’t understand what a video is all about if the content has no accompanying title, description, or any written text.

3. Maximize Social Signals

As viewers share content, search engines realize that it’s valuable. The result of these social signals means your content moves up in the search engine rankings.

To get started, you can share your recently published video, with your followers and readers on social media, and last but not least, through your email list.

Try promoting your videos on social media, by implementing the right CTAs and by reaching out to the influencers in your niche, and sharing your brand new video with them! You never know, they might enjoy your content and share that with their followers, which ultimately improves your SEO ranking.

4. Improve Load Time

Most consumers expect content to load within three seconds. With fast load times, you get viewers to stay on your site and look around, which boosts your site rank.

Create videos that are mobile friendly and load fast. This strategy invites viewers to watch, like and share your content.

5. Customize your Videos’ Sitemaps

Search engines can find and index your videos when you customize their sitemaps. A smart sitemap also directs traffic to your blog rather than the platform where your videos are posted.

On your videos’ sitemaps, add keyword labels. You may also customize the metadata, including the duration, rating, age appropriateness, and view count as you support your SEO with sitemaps.

6. Encourage High-Quality Backlinks

Like infographics, videos are also a great way to get high-quality backlinks!

Good backlinks always enhance your SEO strategy and drive traffic to your blog. Search engines also tend to rank websites with more backlinks higher than others.

To encourage high-quality backlinks, add links in your video content. Also, include your video links in the content you write for relevant and related guest blog posts and share your links on forums or press releases as you encourage influencers to link to your content. These quality backlinks will boost your SEO efforts organically.

By implementing these six basic tactics into your SEO, and content strategies, you’ll reach more people than ever before, and dominate your niche!

Whether you upload the videos to your YouTube channel or you choose a video CMS that simplifies your ability to upload, deliver your contents, you’ll see your blog moving up through the ranks of search engines!