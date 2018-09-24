BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, September 21, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Weedmaps is looking for freelance reporters with a strong background in journalism and a dedication to factual, fair reporting on issues that affect the cannabis community. Qualified candidates will have experience reporting on law, politics, crime, social issues or developments in the consumer, business and medical industries.

Elite Daily is a seeking remote, part-time writer to cover both politics and social news. Day-to-day responsibilities include sweeping for stories, pitching unique angles on trending content, and writing articles for the vertical. Coverage will include a variety of topics such as food, tech, politics, general news, celebrity news, and viral news. Candidates must have availability to work remotely Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10-5 p.m. EST.

PatientPop is looking for freelance writers who can produce quality, original, informative marketing content for provider websites and blogs across a variety of health care specialties, such as: gynecology, primary care, dentistry, podiatry, and chiropractic. Their SEO content aims to inform the consumer about a provider’s services and approach to care.

PatientPop is looking for social-savvy freelance writers to contribute quality, original, informative marketing content for provider social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and Instagram) on a variety of healthcare topics. Their content aims to inform the consumer about a provider’s services and approach to care, as well as prompt engagement with the practice.

Athletic Muscle is looking for native English speaking writers with experience in the following subjects:

Supplements

CrossFit Training

Nutrition

Mobility

Equipment/ Gear