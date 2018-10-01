BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 1, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Nearpod is seeking an SEO Content Writer to support the production and publishing efforts of its digital education content. The SEO Content Writer will be responsible for writing SEO metadata for all K-12 lessons published in the Nearpod library –– approximately 250-500 a month.

Sphere Inc. is looking for a passionate and exceptional Technical Content Writer/Marketing Assistant to work with their cross-functional team, and join their world-class community of talented experts.

Somnio is looking for both senior-level freelance interactive writer with B2B and/or agency experience who can collaborate with art directors and designers to produce compelling, thought-provoking, and unexpected concepts for Fortune 100 clients. They’re looking for a versatile writer with both interactive and conceptual skills.

Invonto is looking for a freelance creative, digital-savvy content writer on a part-time basis to write informative and engaging blog-posts, articles, and white papers. Ideal candidate will have prior experience writing content for a similar company / tech industry.

Hackers/Founders is looking for a contract press release writer for a crypto finance fund.