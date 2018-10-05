2019 Android Development Trend Predictions

Voice and Assistants. Telling your phone what to do instead of typing it in still feels odd, but voice and assistant implementation is slowly becoming more and more integrated into mobile devices. For the most part, it’s a matter of convenience – setting a timer on your phone when you have gloves on, or getting directions while you’re on a run. In many ways, the technology has already overtaken our willingness to use it, but that will surely change before long. By integrating their assistant into all aspects of their operating system, and with access to information across a user’s account, the convenience of voice assistants will outweigh the awkwardness of using them in public before long.