BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, October 15, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Aha Media is currently seeking to expand our team of part-time, freelance digital content writers. Writers are at the heart of our key value proposition: excellent content that produces results for our clients.

Profiles is partnering with one of the leading global marketing firms for a Social Media Copywriter (part-time REMOTE) for a contract opportunity in Washington, DC. This individual will serve as a content lead/deputy role on a major work stream, partnering closely with team leadership to ensure top notch client service.

Wide Open Country is a growing online community of people who appreciate country music from George Jones to the Turnpike Troubadours and know that it’s more than just music—it’s country life. They’re looking for a Content Writer who will help grow social and organic presence with resonant and engaging articles, interviews, and more.

Do you love writing about technology? Do you enjoy helping people learn things and solve problems? Are you the person everyone comes to for help in understanding how something works in a language they understand? If so, this may be the job you’re looking for.

UPSOURCE is looking for skilled writers to take on projects part-time/remote. Work schedule is flexible with the ability to work from CENTRL Office, where they currently reside. The main focus of this position is writing content for law firm websites.