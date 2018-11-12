BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 12, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Linus is looking for freelance creative copywriters to work closely with their creative team to concept and craft beautiful, compelling copy.

Write articles on culturally relevant subjects pertaining to Mysticism, Astrology/Zodiac, and Religion and any other Spirituality-related topics.

WOMEN AND FEMMES STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO APPLY

Women and femme identified people on the margins including: women/femmes of color, LGBTQIA+ women/femmes, disabled, and more are STRONGLY encouraged to apply.

The Economic Hardship Reporting Project, a nonprofit journalism organization, is looking for a part-time social media editor. The organization enables reporters, photojournalists and documentary filmmakers to examine growing inequality in America. The ideal candidate, who could work from home, will have a passion for social justice, experience in storytelling and a keen understanding of publicity.

Bromberg & Associates, LLC, is a full-spectrum Language Services Provider (LSP) offering foreign language translation and interpreting services, including Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), over the phone interpreting (OPI) and on-site interpreting. They are looking for blog writers to join their dynamic Marketing team on a contract basis.

Do you have strong opinions on who should win the Oscars? Do you spend your evenings searching out recaps for your favorite TV shows? Do you have an encyclopedic knowledge of the Rolling Stones catalogue? If so, this job is for you!