BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, November 19, 2018

SEO Werkz is an internet marketing leader in Utah, with both local and national clients. They are looking for a writer to join their team. It is an excellent opportunity to learn SEO basics, work in a team environment, and develop marketing skills.

Aha Media is currently expanding their team of part-time, freelance editors. Editors occupy a strategic client-facing role on their projects. They ensure the quality of all content delivered to clients, and they coach and support writers, helping them produce content that’s aligned with the client’s goals.

Elite Daily is hiring a remote Part-Time Sex & Dating Writer to contribute to the sex and dating vertical, from “how to get over a breakup” to “how to care for your sexual health” and everything in between. They’re looking for someone who has a finger on the pulse of trends and conversations surrounding sex and dating.

CloudApp users generate over 2 Million shares a month and counting, supporting content creation, collaboration, and communication for tens of thousands of teams all around the world. From thought leading creators, to makers, to the unsung heroes that support the products we live and breathe every day, CloudApp is the secret weapon used by the fastest growing companies of Silicon Valley and beyond! They are looking for a freelance SEO Content Writer who can help expand their digital footprint by creating lead magnet pages to drive more value through online content.

Bustle Digital Group is seeking a part-time, remote Commerce Beauty writer to create affiliate content. The writer will work under Bustle’s commerce editors to produce articles about products that readers will love, whether it’s a list of the best Korean beauty products or a round up the best hair dryers for fine hair. Ideal candidates should have a strong background and knowledge of beauty and be able to speak with authority on everything from skin care to hair tools.