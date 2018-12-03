BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 3, 2018

by Leave a Comment

paid blogging jobs

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Freelance Writer – Insider Picks Personal Finance

Business Insider is looking for a talented freelance writer to pitch, research, and write comprehensive articles, guides, and explainers about products and services in personal finance. You’ll be part of the growing Insider Picks commerce team.

Creative Content Writer for Telecommunications Equipment

A growing telecommunications equipment company in Rancho Santa Margarita is looking for a part-time Creative Content Writer. The hours are flexible (approximately 20 to 25 hours per week – onsite – not a remote position) with a starting salary of $17 an hour.

Music Reviewer

Headphone Agenda is a California based music review website. They are doing some expansion into different forms of media presentation such as YouTube reviews. They are looking to post a lot of videos so there needs to be a lot of consistent content for the videos to be based on.

Freelance Copywriter

PMX Agency is a global independent integrated marketing agency that leads with an insight-driven, consumer-centric approach to performance. They are looking for a lead writer on an enterprise class account. You’ll be responsible for building the brand along with your design partner. The primary channel for this account is email, with extensions to platform, SMS, and other customer-facing touchpoints.

Content Manager, Travel Writer

TripExpert, the pioneering travel startup that The New York Times calls “Kayak for hotel reviews”, is hiring a Content Manager. Your primary task will be to write blog posts and, later on, manage other contract writers.

Author: Noemi Tasarra-Twigg

Editor of Splashpress Media, writer, and geek bitten by the travel bug.

Twitter Facebook Google+ Linkedin

Comment with Your Facebook Account

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please prove you're human *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.