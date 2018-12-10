BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 10, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.
Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.
Paid blogging jobs
Content Editor at CloudApp
CloudApp is seeking a motivated and savvy contract Content Editor to oversee content publishing needs in a fast-paced work environment. You will work with a team of writers and designers to develop and curate compelling and engaging content. Your primary duties will include content strategy, analyzing readership data, proofreading, and editing.
SEO Content Writer
Blavity, Inc. is looking for talented SEO Content Writers. They are looking for an ambitious,
Freelance Copywriter – Beauty Packaging
Looking for a Freelance Copywriter for a beauty company in New York, NY! This individual will be responsible for creating marketing copy for all new product formats, product descriptions/directions, and any additional materials needed to successfully market the product at retail.
Content Writer at Page One Power
Page One Power is looking to add some “extended family” to their already amazing group of P1People by contracting the best of the best when it comes to Content Writers. They are looking for quality writers who have been knee-deep in the trenches of a professional writing environment, freelancing or otherwise.
Freelance Blogger – Healthcare Industry / Healthcare Staffing
Haley Marketing Group is seeking experienced writers who can research and write engaging, relevant and timely blog posts and short articles for their clients in the medical staffing industry.
