BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 17, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.
Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.
Paid blogging jobs
Freelance Writer – Insider Picks Buying Guides
Business Insider is looking for a talented freelance writer to research and
Editorial & Social Lead
[A] is looking for an editorial and social lead to establish clearly defined and documented strategies, tactics, short- and long-term goals, timelines, growth opportunities, and workflows for the [A] Editorial & Social team.
Weekly Blogger
Weekly blog writer with experience writing about HR topics needed. The target reader is a mid-high ranking HR professional at large companies/
Content writer – on-demand campus and event recruiting solutions
Rakuna is an HR technology company based in Silicon Valley, US and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh Vietnam providing on-demand campus and event recruiting solutions for employers. They are looking for fun, driven, hardworking, and savvy team members to help to take their brand to the next level.
Freelance Editor — Mortgage/Personal Finance at LendingTree
Lending Tree is looking for a talented editor with experience in business/personal finance editing to join a team of freelance editors on a 3-month content project starting Jan. 1 and running through March 30.
