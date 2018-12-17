BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, December 17, 2018

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

Business Insider is looking for a talented freelance writer to research and write comprehensive buying guides for a variety of products (tech, home, outdoors, kitchen, DIY, fitness, gardening). You’ll be part of the growing Insider Picks commerce team in the new buying guides section.

[A] is looking for an editorial and social lead to establish clearly defined and documented strategies, tactics, short- and long-term goals, timelines, growth opportunities, and workflows for the [A] Editorial & Social team.

Weekly blog writer with experience writing about HR topics needed. The target reader is a mid-high ranking HR professional at large companies/ orgs .

Rakuna is an HR technology company based in Silicon Valley, US and Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh Vietnam providing on-demand campus and event recruiting solutions for employers. They are looking for fun, driven, hardworking, and savvy team members to help to take their brand to the next level.

Lending Tree is looking for a talented editor with experience in business/personal finance editing to join a team of freelance editors on a 3-month content project starting Jan. 1 and running through March 30.