BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 7, 2019

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.

Paid blogging jobs

SmartBrief is seeking a part-time editor to help create daily e-newsletter publications in the infrastructure and finance industries. Applicant must be available for daily deadlines. Applicant must have two to five years of experience writing or editing infrastructure or business news.

PaperStreet Web Design seeks an experienced legal web writer to craft high-end web copy, attorney bios, practice pages, blogs, press releases and other web content for law firm clients. This is a freelance, telecommuting position.

WANTED: talented, experience copywriter to work onsite @ a busy Creative Agency! The ideal writer with have experience working across both digital + print as well as long form and shorter form product copy. Must have email experience.

wikiHow is seeking versatile, college-educated writers to help us further their mission of teaching anyone in the world how to do anything. As a part-time remote content creator, you will focus on enhancing, editing, and creating solid material that teaches readers how to do anything — from how to bake a classic apple pie to how to make friends in middle school (and everything in between).

Collective Press is looking for a freelance writer to write articles on home tours & interiors. This is a remote position. You work will be published under your professional byline on all relevant Collective Press properties.