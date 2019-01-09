Email Marketing vs. Other Digital Marketing Channels

The realm of digital marketing is always changing. Rapid advancements in technology constantly provide marketers with new and exciting ways to build their brand and engage with their customers.

Today, marketers can use a wide variety of digital marketing channels, and the most popular ones include email marketing, social media, and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising among many others.

The question is: which digital marketing channel is the most effective in terms of boosting customer engagement or increasing revenue? To answer that, you need some concrete data.

User engagement

48% of Americans have interacted with a company on social media, and 30% of millennials engage with brands on social media at least once each month.

Meanwhile, the average worldwide click-through rate (CTR) for emails is 3.2%. To compare, the average CTR for Google Ads (all industries) is 3.17% for the research network and 0.46% for the display network.

Low engagement rates with Google Ads is probably due to the fact that 92% of online ads go unnoticed.

Return on Investment (ROI)

Email marketing has an ROI of 4,400%. For every $1 marketers spend on email marketing, they stand to get $44 in revenue. PPC advertising, on the other hand, nets marketers $2 for every $1 spent (Google Ads).

Social media’s ROI seems to be a problem for some, with 52% of marketers saying they experienced problems with regard to the ROI from their social media campaigns.

User base

According to Statista, 81% of Americans own a social media account while more than 90% will use email by 2019.

Statista also reported that there are approximately 2.34 billion social media users worldwide. Email has around 3.8 billion users worldwide, with this number expected to grow by at least 3% per year until 2021.

Consumer trust

In a joint survey conducted by Hub Entertainment Research and Statista, 37% of Americans said they did not trust how social media websites handled their data. Furthermore, 49% said they were not confident with Facebook’s data security.

A separate report by the Pew Research Institute revealed that 66% of Americans felt either somewhat or very confident that email providers will keep their data secure.

As a marketer, don’t forget that the success of your digital marketing strategy lies in how you integrate the different channels you use into one another and how you leverage each channel’s strengths. That being said, you should also prioritize email marketing because it is the channel that has proven its power and effectiveness time and time again.