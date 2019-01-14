BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 14, 2019

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Snagshout is looking for a copywriter who loves short and long-form writing, someone who has the ability to get their point across in a sentence but can captivate their audience for a paragraph if they wanted to, someone who is passionate about understanding their audience and writing material that resonates with them.

Wanted: An SEO pro for contract and part-time work. Should be:

-Prior experience in content marketing, content growth, and SEO

-Working knowledge of search engine optimization practices

-Outstanding ability to think creatively, strategically, and identify and resolve problems

The SEO Project needs a a regular blog contributor. You MUST have first-hand experience in marketing.You MUST have a track record of writing for world’s leading SEO/Marketing blogs. You MUST be extremely knowledgeable about digital marketing (and more specifically, SEO).

Fitt is a community-driven media platform and localized marketplace where people discover, share, and sign up for health and fitness activities. They’re looking for a writer who obsessively follows (and participates in) San Francisco’s health and fitness scene.

Film Daily is growing quickly and they’re looking for a team of talented freelance critics to write about the ever-expanding world of indie film, filmmaking, film festivals, and content streaming.