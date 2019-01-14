Find The Right Font For Your Next Blog

Since the invention of the Internet, text has always played a major role on the web. In its two and a half decades of existence, the web has revolutionized our daily communication, interaction, and business transaction, but the true transformation of typography to the web only took off in the last few years.

On December 12, 1990, web inventor Tim Berners-Lee published the first web site ever on the Internet which has nothing but texts and links to other documents. As a result, the site still works today as it did when the project was first published twenty-five years ago, which is impressive, despite the changes and advancements in web technologies.

The history is always important, and it is easy to see that fonts play a major role in our lives. A better font design can improve a lot a blog or a magazine. I have seen it many times, design is extremely important for readers. The fonts should be adapted to the whole design, only in this way you will have a gorgeous “whole”.

Nowadays, there is an unlimited number of fonts, fantastic for us and we can choose anything we like. The issue is that we see a gorgeous font on a picture from the internet or at a given URL that we want to use on our blog and we cannot find out where to get it from and how much does it cost, if it is a commercial font.

Finding the best font for your blog

As you know the major foundries have their own identification engine. The problem is they identify only the fonts currently sold by them so you might waste a lot of time jumping from one engine to another only to find out that the font is a free one.

After doing that ourselves a few times we discovered Whatfontis as the only one that identify both free and commercial ones, from any medium fast and accurate. It’s the easiest way to find the perfect font for your blog or magazine. Its name is What Font Is, it was built by technical guys who wanted to solve forever the issue of easily identifying fonts that we love.

What Font Is is loaded with over 450k commercial and free fonts, the most powerful AI font finder on the market and several functionalities that will make our lives easy. There are several aspects that make this platform extremely powerful:

It works very well, and it is lightning fast – you will get the results in 40 seconds or less.

For every uploaded picture, you will get 60 similar free and commercial fonts.

You will find out where to get the font you like from and for which price.

Identify fonts by price – premium feature.

Customer text preview – premium feature.

How It Works Step-By-Step

Step 1 – Upload a picture and insert the URL

WhatFontIs is free to use, but keep in mind that very powerful features are offered for premium members. You can sign-up with your social media accounts Facebook and Google, or you can simply register with your email address, username and password. In maximum 24 hours you have to confirm your email address.

You start by uploading a screenshot of the font or you simply enter the URL of the image. At this step you will choose how you want to browse through the 450,000 fonts: display only free fonts or free alternative fonts, display commercial fonts or simply display all fonts.

Step 2 – Verify the characters

Verify if the characters viewed by What Font is match the characters of your uploaded image, that you need to input into the box next to the displayed character. Premium members will skip this step as the software can do it automatically for you.

Step 3 – Find the font you are looking for

What Font Is identifies the font for you in 40 seconds or even less. If it doesn’t find the right match, it suggests 100 alternatives you can scroll down through and choose the one that most resembles your font. In most cases, What Font is also specifies the websites where you may download/buy the identified fonts from. Many of these fonts are available for free download.

Upgrade to Premum – For heavy users and for anybody else looking to save time

Become a What Font Is Premium Member for $29.9USD per year (first 7 days free*) and get that special font name.

Get unlimited number of fonts identifications and access to over 450k fonts, no ads, auto character recognition and other cool things.

The Bottom Line

From any point of view, What Font Is represents the easiest and most professional way to find the perfect font for a blog or magazine, it doesn’t matter if you are a professional or occasional designer, or just a simple writer or entrepreneur. This font identifier has a friendly interface that you will like from the start.