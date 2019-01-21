BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, January 21, 2019

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

LabRoots, the leading scientific social networking website and producer of educational virtual events and webinars is looking to hire tech-savvy science writers. In order to add to the valuable content on labroots.com, they are hiring writers to help report on topics they are passionate about. This is a flexible and ongoing contract position, paid per article. Writers can submit as many articles as they would like on their own schedule.

AdvertiseMint wants to hire a talented and prolific freelance writer who will write short-form and long-form articles related to social media, digital marketing, and digital advertising.

Bustle.com is seeking a remote part-time Entertainment Writer with a passion for movies to contribute 2-3 full days per week. Applicants should have extensive knowledge of pop culture, strong news judgment, a fun and witty voice, and the ability to write quickly and cleanly. The writer will have an opportunity to write about all different kinds of movies, from blockbuster releases to independent films.

Top CV is currently expanding their blog and looking for freelance writers who currently live or work in the UK (or have in the past) and can take on regular assignments on all things related to managing your career and successfully navigating the modern job search.

Blavity is looking for an ambitious, hard working journalist to join their team as a part-time SEO Content Writer for 21Ninety. 21Ninety is Blavity’s women’s lifestyle brand and covers the intersection of black women entrepreneurship and improving daily habits for black women. 21Ninety will cover a variety of content including how-tos on digital entrepreneurship, finances, work/life balance, and parent leadership to name a few.