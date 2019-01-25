How to Get More Leads from Your Blog’s Contact Page

Your contact page is meant to turn site visitors into leads. However, there are times when visitors leave your site because your contact page falls flat.

This is a pretty bad thing because your visitors wind up on your competitor’s page instead.

According to a report, contact form conversion rate is only 3%. But that doesn’t mean you can do nothing about it.

There are some techniques you can follow to increase that percentage. Read on to know what these are.

Less is more…

Don’t include fields that aren’t relevant to your visitors. Name, email, and message fields should be enough to generate leads. You conversion rate increases when your forms don’t require people to fill out hundreds of fields.

Another report saying that limiting your form fields to a maximum of 10 increases conversion by 120%. Furthermore, reducing it to less than fields ups your conversion rate by 160%.

…But more questions work too!

Using fewer fields might be useful. But that might not be sufficient all the time. There are times when asking lots of questions can do good as well.

However, this only works if you ask questions that make sense.

Take Green Country Law’s personal injury intake form as an example.

The questions asked here put the visitor more in-depth into the sales pitch. Discovery forms like this specify things so that the visitor can provide the right information to the expert. It also shows the site’s experience in the field because of the specificity of questions asked.

Use pop-ups

Some people prefer a more dynamic way to help customers reach out to you from your page. One good way of making your contact page dynamic is by using pop-ups. This is because of its “aggressive marketing” nature.

The best types of pop-ups that work with contact pages are exit, sidebar scroll, and entrance overlay pop-ups.

Exit pop-ups are useful because it shows up when the visitor leaves the page. It gives your contact form a second life as it asks the visitor if they really want to leave. In other words, it prompts them to stop from leaving and fill out the form.

Sidebar scrolls also work as humans are naturally inclined to respond to moving objects. Scroll down through the page and a pop-up prompting you to avail their service shows up.

The same goes for entrance overlay pop-ups that show once you’ve entered the site.

Use chatbots

Depending on your site, you could be dealing with a few hundred to a thousand visitors. Sure, engaging with them in person sounds good. But it’ll never work. Not only will you be wasting time, but energy as well.

You can’t like, comment, least alone chat with thousands of people each day.

Bots, however, are pretty good at doing these jobs. These machines can chat with thousands of users simultaneously and without delay.

You have a higher chance of increasing your conversion rate with prompt responses. You can even use your time on other more important matters.

Chatbots are inexpensive, can provide real answers, and most importantly, increase conversion.

Placement matters

Where you place your contact form or widget matters. It’s best to place it above or below the fold, on sidebars, or on the footers.

According to a report by the Nielsen Norman Group, visitors are 102% more likely to see your contact form is placed above the fold.

Sidebars are also an excellent place for contact forms because these are easily accessible. Meanwhile, footers also work because many scrolls to a page’s bottom to search for information. You might also want to place the form outside of the contact page to generate more replies.

Leverage social media

Readers can promote their contact page by including a link to their Twitter bio and pinned post, Facebook page About section, and more. They can also post the link on their other social channels to generate more awareness about your form.

Social media marketing helps you tap the right audience as it promotes your brand to lots of people. It does this while narrowing down your niche and finding potential leads.

Conclusion

Creating the best-looking contact page sounds like a neat way to get leads. That may work, but not all the time.

Don’t focus too much on aesthetics because visitors aren’t usually wowed by that. Instead, work on reducing friction and increasing conversion.

The smoother your contact page gets, the easier it is for visitors to sign up. Ensuring the best experience for your visitors is the key to getting more leads.

