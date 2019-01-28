How to Bypass Social Media Blocks While Travelling

We all use social media for a variety of reasons. Connecting with friends and family from around the world is just one of many.

We also use social media to share information. It also allows us to watch and stream our favorite shows. Lastly, it keeps us up-to-date on the latest happenings going on in the world.

Whether you like it or not, social media plays a vital role in our lives.

So if and when we lose access to social media, a huge chunk of our lives go with it as well. We’re left facing a serious obstacle that keeps us away from information and connectivity.

In this post, we will talk about how geo-restrictions contain your online activity at certain locations in the world. More importantly, we’ll discuss how you can leapfrog these limitations and enjoy full access to your favorite websites.

Social media blocks and geo-restrictions

Many governments from around the world have started blocking access to social media after facing politically-charged attacks or events. They claim that services like Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube pose a threat to national security.

Regardless of the reason, these blocks prevent information from being able to spread. This occurrence singlehandedly goes against the true purpose of the internet: open communication and freedom of speech.

But today, it’s not only governments that are blocking access to social media websites. Employers, schools, libraries, and even some businesses might set up restrictions on certain websites. As a result, you don’t gain access to the internet freely.

Why should bloggers care?

Geo-restrictions are a bane on blogger’s side.

Let’s say you are a digital nomad. You travel from country and country immersing yourself in their rich heritage and culture. While working, you use the internet to research for information and fact-check your posts. Once you’re done for the day, you also like to kick back, relax, and watch your favorite streaming shows.

With geo-restrictions, working online is next to impossible!

You won’t get anything done if you can’t access your favorite sites for research and work. You can’t fully relax too if you can’t binge-watch your shows!

From a work and play standpoint, bloggers must find a way to connect online without limitations.

How to overcome social media geo-restrictions

Fortunately, there are ways you can get around these social media blocks.

One option is to use a proxy website or server, and the other is to use a VPN service, which we’ll explain in the following article.

If you choose the second route, just make sure to use one of the safest and best VPN services, to make sure that you’re as safe as possible while browsing the internet. We recommend using Private Internet Access which is well reviewed on VPNpro.com.

Use proxy websites

An easy way to access restricted content is to use a proxy website.

Think of a proxy site as a middleman. Instead of going to a social media site directly, you use the proxy website to access social media. Doing so lets you bypass restrictions that would prevent you from accessing any site.

Proxy sites also work to protect your computer or device’s data from the websites that you visit. Essentially, a proxy site works like a shield that protects your information and keeps you anonymous while browsing the internet.

However, proxy websites pose disadvantages as well. If you’re accessing a large site like Facebook, a proxy site might not be powerful enough to bypass their restrictions.

You also need to be vigilant when using proxy websites because there’s no way to guarantee that the site itself is safe to be using. In some cases, proxy sites have been used to lure in unsuspecting internet users and steal their information once they try to activate the site.

Furthermore, proxy sites tend to be shut down rather quickly once a large number of people start using them. Therefore, a proxy website isn’t the most reliable way to access blocked social media platforms.

Use a VPN

Using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the most reliable way to bypass social media blocks and geo-restrictions. VPNs act as a safe channel to transfer data from your device to the network’s secure server.

Essentially, a VPN secures your data by encrypting it and protecting your valuable information from outsiders.

Without a VPN, information travelling from your device is vulnerable to anyone else on your network.

Bloggers spend a lot of time on sites where entering sensitive information is necessary such as online banking or shopping websites. A VPN is the best way to ensure that your information is kept safe and secure.

You can also use VPNs to bypass social media blocks while traveling in foreign countries. A VPN will allow you to access sites that were previously blocked.

This is because the private network assigns your computer’s IP address to the location of the server you’re connected to. Basically, a VPN will make it look like you are in one location, when you’re, in fact, entirely somewhere else.

So, when you connect to the internet with a VPN, your online activity will appear to be coming from the server’s location. So, if you’re in a country that blocks social media access, you can bypass these geo-restrictions by connecting to a server located in a country that does not block these sites.

Conclusion

Living an online life is possible nowadays even with geo-restrictions. Thanks to the solutions, you can leapfrog these limitations and regain full control of your online activity. For bloggers, nothing is more precious than their access to information and their Netflix subscription!

Related posts:

Fact Check: Are VPNs Legal In Your Country?

7 Best Blogging Safety Tips to Make Your Blog Safe & Secure