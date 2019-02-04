BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 4, 2019

Good morning, job hunters.

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

AlgaeCal Inc, an online nutritional supplement company, is one of Canada’s fastest growing companies. They’re seeking a top writer who is sincerely keen on changing lives. And, a top writer who loves to make a difference and wants to see that difference as measured by the latest cutting-edge marketing technology.

fCalory is looking for an experienced Wikipedia Blogger with previous experience of blogging / writing for technology startups. Individuals must have previous experience of writing articles that are acceptable to encyclopaedia standards. Job applicants must be able to provide a link of any article(s) previously submitted and accepted by Wikipedia. The ideal candidate must have vast knowledge of APA style writing, and currently be an active editor of Wikipedia.

BigAdventureMap is an adventure sports booking platform. They wish to help introduce people to new sports and provide the ability to find companies and book lessons, guides etc.

They are looking for bloggers with particular interests in adventure sports to write posts including beginner guides, gear guides, location guides etc.

Ro is a telemedicine start-up dedicated to improving the relationship between people and their health. The healthcare system is broken, and they are fixing it. The Medical Writer will work closely with their medical leadership to ensure that Ro delivers the most accurate, and up to date, medical information.

Romper is seeking part-time News Writers to work remotely. The section focuses heavily on entertainment and celebrity news, so if you love the Kardashians or know everything about the Duggars, then please apply! But coverage also runs the gamut — from topics like the latest in maternal health to viral parenting news as well as trending political news. Writers should be comfortable writing about celebrities, but should also be able to handle political jargon and breaking news. Not all assignments will be parenting related!