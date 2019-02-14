Content-Driven Lead Generation For Bloggers

Great web content can do more than just offer valuable information and connect with customers – it can also drive new leads. But what makes content a conversion tool? These simple strategies can create powerful client connections via your blog that will send sales through the roof and even do double-duty across platforms.

Connect Sales And Marketing

Have you ever watched a commercial and come away not knowing what it was about? That’s what happens when a company’s marketing and sales goals aren’t in alignment. With content-led marketing, though, it’s easy to connect your blog with your products. And, compared to many types of marketing content, blog content is extremely affordable to produce.

Build Out Basic Content

Once you have a clear sense of your sales goals, it’s time for your content build out, but don’t just create any content. Instead, consider starting with a Facebook Live broadcast and developing additional content from there. One of the most substantial benefits of starting with a broadcast is that you can cross-post that content to social media sites and your blog, transcribe the content, and create graphics surrounding it. This kind of multi-pronged approach to content ensures that the widest audience has access to what you have to say, with minimal effort on your end.

Focus On Follow-Up

No matter what kind of content you’re producing or how much of it, it’s hard to know if you’re reaching clients and generating valuable leads if you don’t have some kind of analytics system in place. Complement your blog with lead generation software that tracks visitors, identifies activity you should follow up on, and then target additional campaigns to those visitors. When you can see what’s happening on your website and who is engaging with your content, you can ensure that those leads get proper attention. Content without follow-up is meaningless.

Assess Your SEO

SEO rules change regularly, so when operating an e-commerce business, it’s important to keep up to date on any SEO changes. For example, a few years ago, most SEO relied heavily on keywords, but if you want to generate leads now, you’ll want to steer clear of excessive keyword use and instead opt for clear, concise content that offers real value to your clients. Additionally, you need to build links through high domain authority sites and monitor web design features based on changing SEO expectations, such as mobile-first indexing, voice search, and other new practices.

Use Your CTA

They may sound mechanical, but call to action statements are a key part of industry content building for a reason: they work. Any time you write a blog post with the hope of generating leads, then, supply a specific CTA – and remember that sometimes a valuable CTA isn’t one that demands a sale. Rather, over a period of time, smaller CTAs, such as encouraging readers to leave a comment, make a comment, or even just browse your store, can push a potential lead over the edge and close a sale. Sometimes it takes time – even months – to go from lead generation to an actual conversion, but as with the analytics side of things, you just need to be persistent. Keep encouraging readers and keep following-up with potential clients, and you will be rewarded.

Content generation is more than just marketing; it’s a form of communication and service to your customers. So while you may be trying to generate leads, don’t forget about how your content supports all your goals, from first contact to the long-term client. All of your work comes together here.

Image source