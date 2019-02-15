5 Social Media Tactics to Build Better Relationships with Your Readers

The age of faceless brands devoid of soul or substance is long gone – nowadays business success is built on a foundation of trust, and an emotional relationship between the brand and the reader. And social media is the best place on the web to build such a relationship on a global scale.

By posting relevant content and communicating with your audience on a regular basis, all the while tracking the most important metrics in order to adapt your approach, you can build the brand-reader relationship that will propel your company forward. Let’s break down the most important tactics that will help you achieve this goal.

Build an identity and stick to it

In order for the customer to form a positive opinion of your brand, they first need to get to know you. Not only do they need to know what you’re all about, but they want to get to know the personality behind the logo, the compelling identity that moves you, and the values that tie together all of the pieces of your brand.

Your brand identity has the power to change their mindset, to encourage them to reach out, visit your blog page, and of course, make the decision to purchase something on your website. If nothing else, they will have found their new favorite source of information on the web. Provided that your identity is unique and inspiring enough, that is. To achieve this, you should:

Make a list of unique values – your brand needs to stand for something meaningful.

Portray your values in your brand messages, stories, and with its personality.

Create a stellar content strategy that will put all of these elements together and drive engagement on social media.

Develop a unique tone of voice for the brand.

Complete the identity with a striking visual presence.

Emphasize consistency in communication across social media

There are dozens of social media platforms out there you can use to boost your online presence and brand awareness. That said, you need to filter out the time-wasters and focus on growing your most lucrative networks, according to your brand identity, your overarching business goals, and the nature of your business. Keep in mind, this doesn’t mean that you should focus on a single social network either.

Instead, people need to be able to find you on numerous relevant platforms so that they can engage with your brand, and of course, verify that you’re the real deal. This will further build the credibility and trustworthiness of your company. Choose a set of platforms that will generate the biggest bang for your buck, and then focus on ensuring brand consistency on every channel.

The online audience needs to see that you are using the same language and expressing the same values, thoughts, and ideas on every single one of your accounts – so make sure all of your social media managers are humming to the same tune.

Use live events and giveaways to boost brand awareness

People love prizes, and they love companies that give out stuff for free. Just the feeling you get from participating in a lucky draw or a competition is enough to stir a cocktail of positive emotions and make the image of your brand stick. With that in mind, it’s time you start conducting live events and giveaways to drive awareness and traffic through the roof.

You need to make each and every one of your prizes meaningful and truly valuable in the eyes of your readers. This should also be something that gives people complete control and lets them use the gift the way they see fit, such as a branded prepaid visa card that will boast your brand’s visuals and incentivize prize winners to spend their earnings however they like.

Remember, it’s not about giving people what you think they need, it’s about associating the idea of freedom and independence with your brand through meaningful products. Use your social media events, contests, and giveaways to sell an idea, and watch as people become your loyal brand followers.

Focus on posting stellar content on a daily basis

There is no denying that content reigns supreme in the online world. However, that’s only true for stellar content, as poorly-devised articles and videos will only damage your reputation and diminish your brand’s image in the eyes of the public. Provided that you have mastered the art of content creation and that all of your pieces boast meticulous storytelling intertwined with proper SEO integration, you can start disseminating it across the social media world to increase blog traffic on your website.

That said, it’s not enough to simply post content on social media whenever you see fit. You need to take a calculated, organized approach to posting in order to maximize engagement. Figure out when the bulk of your audience is active on every network, and use a scheduling tool to organize your posts and publish them at the best time every single day. Usually, these times will be similar or even identical, as readers love knowing when they can expect to see a new post. In turn, this will further improve brand visibility and audience participation.

Act on social media insights

As mentioned earlier, there is a need to act on relevant insights and concrete data rather than your personal intuition. Remember, a good decision is a calculated one, so be sure to find out what your audience likes and dislikes in order to adapt your approach. These insights should tell you how to advertise your brand, how to communicate in an effective way, and what type of content resonates best with their tastes and preferences.

In conclusion

Social media is one of the most powerful tools in your marketing arsenal. Including these effective tactics into your SM strategy will allow you to improve your brand’s reputation and establish meaningful relationships with your audience. In turn, you will have solidified your position in the hearts and minds of the readers.