3 Cold Email Outreach Tools Every Blogger Must Use

Imagine this for a second:

You’re churning out quality content and using social media to promote your content.

But even with your best efforts, you’re still having difficulty growing your audience.

What do you do then?

The simple answer is that bloggers will revisit their content strategy and figure out what they’re doing wrong. Sometimes, however, desperate times call for desperate measures.

One of these measures is cold email campaigns.

This case study shows how cold emailing has helped generate 60k new sign-ups for a business. It’s not just effective in driving traffic to your website, it’s also a great way to forge relationships with your readers.

Benefits of cold emails

Why take a risk with cold emails in the first place?

For one, sending cold emails is one of the fastest ways to turn leads into customers.

The average email rates vary from 15.22% to 28.46% depending on the industry. Your odds of sending cold emails to people who don’t know you aren’t too shabby.

Some marketing experts consider cold emailing as a necessary evil for B2B businesses. But there are ways you can do to make sure that your emails don’t get tagged as SPAM.

One of which is to use the right tools to execute your cold email campaigns.

Here’s a list of tools to help you implement your cold email campaign seamlessly.

Generating the contact information of your leads is the foundation of a successful cold email outreach campaign. Therefore, you need a tool that collects the right contact details and then some.

SalesIntel fits the bill like a tee.

It is a lead prospecting solution that promises to put an end to your manual prospecting work.

Unlike other data gathering tools that predicts the emails and direct dials of your leads, details provided by SalesIntel are accurate and verified by a human every 90 days. More importantly, it serves you with comprehensive data of decision-makers of companies.

You can also extract the industry, revenue, company size, and others of your target companies.

Using this information, you can pitch a proposal that suits their wants and needs. If done correctly, you can close more deals and generate more revenue for your business!

This tool can help bolster your account-based marketing campaign. Getting granular of each of your contacts allows you to understand what stage they are in their business and how you can serve them better.

MailShake’s primary goal is to make you a better cold emailer. With its one-to-one campaign reviews feature, you get expert advice from real people who have made it their business to reduce your email’s chance of being marked as spam.

MailShake is a great tool that won’t just help you build your list. It also helps you with account-based marketing. By creating highly-targeted, personalized campaigns for a specific audience, you’ll be able to increase cold email response in a jiffy.

The higher the response rate in a cold email outreach, the more likely those prospects will turn into leads!

Sending your first cold email campaign using MailShake is pretty straightforward.

Just click create new campaign on the dashboard and follow the step-by-step process.

Once you’re done importing your email addresses and composing the email, just hit send.

You can Check out this demo to see MailShake in action.

NinjaOutreach describes itself as the ultimate prospecting and outreach tool. It doesn’t just help you search for and keep track of influencers who are relevant to your niche, but it also allows you to create email templates and campaigns specially designed for them.

It’s like FindThatLead and Mailshake combined!

NinjaOutreach is guaranteed to save you time because you can accomplish a lot of things on this one single software. From finding top Instagram and Twitter influencers to crafting and sending out an outreach email, NinjaOutreach can do the job for you.

Using the NinjaOutreach software is extremely easy. Just do a quick search for influencers and add them to your list.

Then draft your campaign and make them an offer they can’t refuse.

Once you’ve sorted out your outreach email, send it out, and wait for a response.

Conclusion

Mastering the art of cold emailing is all about implementing the right strategies and using the best tools that you can afford.

While some bloggers see it as a numbers game, the only way that you can improve your response rate is to make a good first impression on your prospects.

Remember: the more effort you put into your cold email campaign, the better your results.

Once you do that, you can foster more relationships which you can leverage to generate more blog traffic!

