BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 18, 2019

Paid blogging jobs

Wanted: a sales extraordinaire with deep knowledge, actual sales experience, and a (written) voice that can capture an audience;someone who has read the classics (what’s your take on “How to Win Friends and Influence People”?), and who binges on all the modern approaches. If you don’t have strong opinions on CRMs, you need not apply.

Hive Media Group operates numerous highly-verticalized web properties that provide engaging content for visitors around the world. They’re committed to growth through internal site curation, as well as the acquisition of well-known, brand-safe assets.

Specifically, they’re looking for entertainment extraordinaires who can write in an engaging way on a variety of subjects ranging from pop culture to politics, health to history, and even cute animal commentary.

MakeUseOf.com is a consumer technology website with 15 million monthly readers, mainly in the US, UK, and Canada. They’ve been teaching people how to make the best use of their digital tools since 2006. Their team consists of tech enthusiasts from around the world, and they’re looking for writers looking for a long-term remote job.

The Penny Hoarder, one of the nation’s largest personal finance websites, is looking for 2 or 3 experienced freelance (independent contractor) copywriters on whom they can call as needs arise for various marketing projects. The freelance copywriters will work with their marketing team to develop compelling copy for print and digital marketing brand campaigns.

You have words. By happy coincidence, Beyond needs words…

This project is looking for your talents to focus on writing new hardware/launch product copy for already-standardized retail associate training materials (think stuff to help folks at Best Buy sell Google hardware products in store, like the Pixel phone).