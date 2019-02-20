Statistics That Could Help Your Digital Strategy

For sure, you’ve got more business clients who want to strengthen their digital presence. More and more businesses are realizing how important it is to have a good website, especially if they want to generate online leads. Most consumers will head to Google to find a business and do a bit of online research about any product or service before they buy it. Having a website is one matter but having a good one, i.e. one that is effective, is another.

Web design and UX (User Experience) play very important roles in upping the ante when it comes to websites. Businesses that invest in these areas see the biggest benefits, which is evident in this infographic 15 Website and UX Statistics of 2019. For instance, 75% of people base credibility by a website. So, if your website looks unprofessional, even if all other aspects of your business are really impressive, potential customers will be determining your credibility based on your website.

Another really important stat to consider is that 59% of people prefer a beautifully designed website. So, it really is important to get the design side of your website to a high standard. Your website’s features are also very important and the fact that only 1% of users interact with website sliders shows that this is no longer an effective website feature.

Furthermore, 94% of people won’t trust outdated websites, which means you really need to prioritise keeping your content up to date. If there is any information on your website that has become irrelevant or incorrect then when visitors read it, they will form an opinion over how competent your business is as a whole. Performing regular content audits of your pages will help you to ensure that your website doesn’t have out of date information or links that no longer work.