BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, February 25, 2019

Paid blogging jobs

Cloud Academy is the leading digital skills development platform that enables every enterprise to become a tech company through guided Learning Paths, Hands-on Labs, and Skill Assessment. They are looking for a highly skilled copywriter to support Cloud Academy primarily in their media / public relations and SEO efforts.

Advantage Media Group and ForbesBooks have an exciting opportunity for a Freelance Developmental Editor with experience in book writing and editing in the Finance sector with an emphasis on 401 (k) plans. The mission of the freelance developmental editor is to help an author write a 2,000-word introductory chapter for their book.

Elite Daily is seeking creative part-time Fitness Writers to contribute thoughtful content on fitness topics to the site’s Experiences vertical. Writers should be passionate about health, interested in building and promoting body positivity and confidence in readers, and ahead of the trends for all things fitness related.

Blasting News is looking for passionate freelance journalists to be in charge of spreading the amazing, compelling and disruptive story of Blasting News. The story of journalism by the people, for the people!

An authoritative dog website has open positions for writers. The site’s mission is to be the trusted expert in breed, health and training information for dogs, and advocate for responsible dog ownership. If you are a passionate dog owner, dog trainer, dog vet or otherwise have significant personal experience owning and caring for dogs, please apply.