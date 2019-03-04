BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 4, 2019

Good morning, job hunters.

If the most exciting part of buying a new gadget for you is the initial Amazon shopping trip where you compare specs, features, and prices, then you may be a reviewer at heart. Dotdash is looking for both experts and enthusiasts in consumer technology who love unboxing and setting up the brand new products regardless of if it’s a gaming router, a pair of noise-canceling headphones, or even a paper shredder.

Are you a writer that loves researching your favorite products to compare their features, prices, and design elements? If you enjoy unboxing a new purchase, setting it up, and taking it for a test drive, then Dotdash would love to talk to you. They’re looking for strong writers that are experts in any of the following content categories: home, decor, travel, parenting, and health.

In preparation for our busy season, [email protected] is looking to add a Freelance Copywriter to the creative mix this spring.

Healthline is looking for an experienced content manager to join our Content Marketing team. This individual will be play an important role in managing the day-to-day editorial workflow for one of our top content partners.

The role requires exceptional editing and project management skills, ability to manage multiple projects at once, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and experience working with condition-specific health and wellness content.

420WindyCity has a goal of informing readers of the most up-to-date, unbiased cannabis and hemp industry news and culture; it’s more than a content mill. They are seeking ongoing relationships with writers and contributors who know how to engage readers with what matters most.