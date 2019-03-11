BloggingPro Job Board Highlights, March 11, 2019

Happy Monday, job hunters!

Here are the best blog writing jobs – and more – from our Job Board.



Paid blogging jobs

Do you love guns AND are awesome at writing? Then we’d love to hear from you! Here at Pew Pew Tactical, we educate our audience of younger tech-savvy readers that are just getting into guns and are tired of sifting through forums for the right information.

Looking for someone to write ongoing blog content within tele-health, technology and healthcare, behavioral healthcare, and current issues regarding behavioral health care. Would like to have a per piece agreement in the beginning on a contractual basis.

Do you know how to engage and delight your readers (so they’re begging for more)? Are you able to engage and connect with even the lowest-attention span reader? Is your writing style easy and a pleasure for everyone to read? Are you likable? Interesting? Are you honest, consistent, and write in an authentic voice without revealing everything? If this sounds like you, we have high hopes our clients will love you!

Fantastic opportunity to join ResumeSpice – a fast-growing career coaching and resume writing service built by one of the nation’s leading recruiting firms. In this position, you will consult with candidates and write resumes, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles as requested. Depending on your background and qualifications, you may also have the opportunity to get involved in other areas of career coaching.

Quimbee is looking for authors with strong subject-matter expertise in environmental law to write a comprehensive outline, designed to help law students prepare for classes and final exams, in that subject. We are considering a full-time or part-time hire on a limited, contract basis, with a view toward possible future work at the outline project’s conclusion. Depending on the work, we estimate that this project would take between three and five months to complete.