9 Creative Video Ideas for Your Blog

You’ve put in the time, you’ve written for hours and edited for twice as long, and your latest blog post is finally ready to go up online. But something feels like it’s missing from this one. What could it be?

Video! Your blog is missing video! Video is one of the best ways to bring new life to your otherwise flawless blog. It’s not that your content isn’t great – it’s that with more and more internet traffic focused on video content, adding video to your blog is an excellent way to increase its SEO ranking and promote more web traffic.

But what type of video content should you create? Video can be intimidating, especially with so many different types to choose from. It can be difficult to make the leap from the mindset of “we need to get into content” to the actual practical application of content creation. One of the best ways to get started is by thinking outside the box.

Here are our top suggestions for creative video ideas you can incorporate into your blog as soon as possible!

Industry Videos

Your blog likely touches on a specific niche interest or industry – that’s where an industry video can be particularly useful. Industry videos focus on spotlighting and explaining industry-wide issues that have wide-reaching implications for all companies in a certain field. These issues could be anything from the effects of pollution on the future of the transportation industry to the debate over tabs versus spaces when writing code.

These videos often have wide-ranging scopes and are often shot in a docu-style approach, interviewing experts or ‘witnesses’ with extensive knowledge on the subject. If you’re creating a blog for your company, you could create this type of video by interviewing employees of your company with knowledge on the issue at hand, or by interviewing affiliate companies or customers who are also affected by the issue.

Industry videos are great for attracting new readers and building awareness for your blog or company by creating content that appeals to a larger demographic, but that’s still related to subjects that you actually write about.

Content Summary Videos

When creating any blog, having a video that hits your blog’s key points in less than two minutes is a quick and easy way to capitalize on the increased traffic and increased comprehension that comes with including video. These types of videos, sometimes called a video recap or content summary video, repurpose already written blog content into a visual medium with music and moving images behind it.

You can easily create a content summary video using a simple video platform or video service like Lumen5, which uses A.I. to enable even inexperienced creators to quickly and easily transform their written blog content into a video.

While video services are great for first-time creators, they’re no substitute for working with your own qualified video production team. There are all sorts of videos that take more work to create but have a much higher reward.

Content summary videos are great for engaging with readers who might otherwise overlook a longer article and would rather watch a short, snackable recap.

Product Demo Videos

If you’re writing about a specific product, either for promotional purposes or for review purposes, creating a product demo video is a great way to add video content to your blog that compliments your subject matter. Different from a product review video, a product demo is a short, visual demonstration of how a product works in practice.

One way to increase the SEO of your entire blog is by actually going back through old content that focuses on specific products or services to replace animated GIFs with product demo videos.

You can also use a product demo as part of a how-to article or longer how-to video series, but the idea of a product demo is to appeal to readers and online searchers who are just looking to see content on how a product works – not necessarily a review or step-by-step explainer.

Product demo videos are another great tool for engaging readers to keep them interested in the subject with a short visual to break up the monotony of a longer blog post.

Day in the Life Videos

The popularity of vlogging needs no explanation, but you don’t have to be a YouTube celebrity to incorporate the same tricks into your own blog. Try creating a day in the life video as a way of getting creative with your blog. A day in the life video consists of footage taken as you follow yourself or members of your company around for a whole day, documenting the experiences and showing what it’s like to be you or work at your company.

If you’re a food or travel blogger, you probably already do this, but even if you write about a more niche subject, like old cars, collectible toys, environmental issues, or advice for screenwriters, you can incorporate the “day in the life” style to discuss certain topics, show off certain items, or document events you might be attending.

If you’re blogging on behalf of a larger company, then you can try working with a video team to create day in the life videos surrounding certain employees or departments, try following an exec around for a day, or cover events your company might be hosting or your colleagues might be participating in (these types of videos are usually considered event videos).

“Day in the life” videos are great for engaging first-time readers and followers, but also good for delighting your current user-base or loyal customers who follow your brand’s blog.

Customer Spotlight or Frequently Asked Questions Videos

Once you have a steady stream of readers for your blog, you will probably need to nurture them into joining your mailing list or becoming a paid subscriber. That’s when reader-focused video content can be a powerful tool. Try creating a customer spotlight video, where you highlight a particularly engaged reader or customer or creating a frequently asked questions video, where you answer questions from your audience, to get your audience more involved.

These videos are both great for nurturing your audience because you are engaging with them on a deeper level than just producing content for them to consume. By involving readers or customers in your content, you are welcoming them into a deeper conversation by making them a part of your blog.

If you are a blogger who writes book reviews, you can invite some of your readers to share their favorite books and spotlight those. If you run a blog for a tech startup, you can survey your followers’ top concerns and create a whole video addressing their questions. Try doing both on a bi-weekly or monthly basis to drastically boost reader engagement!

As mentioned above, these videos are perfect for nurturing leads, whether it be readers who might subscribe or followers who might become customers.

Welcome, Thank You, and Tips and Tricks Videos

One of the best ways to delight readers or customers who follow your blog is by creating video content that’s just for fun. These could include welcome videos, where you welcome a reader to signing up for your mailing list; thank you videos, where you shout-out monthly contributors or new customers for joining your brand’s family; or tips and tricks videos, where you share hot tips or neat tricks on a subject in your niche to your blog reader community in an email newsletter or a for-fun Friday roundup blog post.

Video content like this doesn’t necessarily help you grow new readers, but in addition to the added SEO value from including more videos on your blog, it helps deepen your readers’ relationship with you. Little things show you care, which is why investing in short and sweet videos can help you build a stronger connection with your fans and followers.

Create your own videos – or work with a team who knows how.

These are only some examples; don’t be afraid to put your own creative spin on these. Thinking outside of the box requires a starting point, so start with one of the above ideas and go from there! There are all sorts of ways to create a video; just think about what fits best with your blog’s content and audience, and start there.

As shared above, there are simple tools you can use to get creative and turn your blog’s written words into videos, as well as awesome video teams available to help transform your creative video marketing plan into dream-come-true video magic. Don’t be afraid to reach out if you want to get started creating content with a trusted content creator – it’s always okay to ask for help!

This post was written by Grant Harvey, a contributing writer for Lemonlight. Lemonlight empowers brands by crafting high-quality, affordable video content that enhances their marketing and tells their story in an inspiring, authentic, and unique way.