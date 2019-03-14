5 Common Blogging Mistakes – And How To Avoid Them

Your blog is the heart of your company’s marketing program, providing valuable information that you can then parlay into social media posts, video, and – most importantly – leads. Despite its importance, though, blogging can go wrong, pushing your business in the wrong direction. As you grow your blog, beware of these common mistakes that can get you into trouble with the ranking structure, and even with the law.

Missing Your Audience

One common reason that blogs struggle to attract a readership and to generate leads is that the writers fail to understand who their audience is; you need to be writing for a specific group. Hone in on your niche by using Google Analytics. The audience feature will help you identify reader demographics so that you can create content that better serves your readers.

Pick Your Niche – Carefully

Choosing a blogging niche is important because it will help you drive traffic and generate leads, but be careful about how you narrow down your topics. If your niche is too specific, you won’t have enough readers, and you’ll likely struggle to generate sufficient topics for your posts. The only exception to this is if you offer highly specialized services to an expert-level audience. In that case, you may be able to use a narrow niche to your advantage, to demonstrate the depth of your knowledge.

Beware Industry Regulations

Certain industries have rules regarding what you can and cannot post online, and this is particularly true for doctors and lawyers. If you’re in one of these fields, then, be sure that you know what’s permitted before you post. As a lawyer, for example, you should provide general legal information but not legal advice. It’s a fine distinction and one that may not make sense to a layperson, and it’s easy to slip up in this regard by making absolute statements. Similar rules apply to doctors writing online, and your website should always be clear that reading your posts is not a replacement for meeting with an actual medical professional one on one.

Get The Facts

When writing blog posts, one of the most valuable tools you have at your disposal is statistics; the more factual, well-researched information you can offer, the better because facts and statistics help you establish authority. With this in mind, be sure to spend time researching your blog topics and finding reliable sources. Provide your readers with links to credible secondary sources or to the original research and don’t fudge the facts. It’s okay not to know, but it’s not okay to make things up to appear more knowledgeable.

Keep It Consistent

Finally, it may seem like a minor element, but when writing a blog, it’s important that you post consistently. It’s okay if you don’t post often – in fact, posting every day won’t get you anywhere with Google’s algorithm. Instead, you want to share quality content on a regular schedule. Providing new content will keep your page on the radar when Google crawls the internet for search results, keeps readers coming back, and, as with so many things, helps you build an important habit while demonstrating to potential clients that you are consistent and reliable in your work.

Many people judge whether they want to patronize a business based on the blog; it helps them determine if they’re your target audience, whether you have the expertise and professionalism they’re seeking as clients, and how you approach a problem. As you develop your blog, focus on whether your posts will answer these questions and drive conversions. It’s never too late to correct course and turn your blog into a conversion machine.